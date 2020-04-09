Good News: Here Are Some Stories That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

As the world grapples with loss, fear and destruction, benevolent and witty videos on the internet helps keep the spirits high. The 'wholesome' online content ranges from people retrieving their old dresses, to animals bonding with children to people warning others in a witty manner. Here is the flip side of the otherwise grim situation which will give you hope and courage to battle with COVID-19.

Read: COVID-19: Man Dressed As Ghost Goes On Inspection Amid Lockdown

Rhino plays with kid

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has been doing rounds on the internet. He has shared an adorable video of a rhino in a zoo. The video shared on Twitter was captioned, "Love is a universal language. The kids joy.” It shows a kid standing across a fence running and the rhino on the other side of the fence imitating the kid and having a fun play time.

Love is an universal language. The kids joy..... pic.twitter.com/Dpt2cKWFDN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 9, 2020

WWII Veteran dances

Heartwarming video of an elderly man dancing to a track by Justin Timberlake is doing rounds on the internet and winning the hearts of people. A 97-year-old man was captured gracefully dancing outside his house, in all his might. In the video, a 97-year-old US Navy pilot, Chuck Franzke, who is a World War II veteran, is seen shaking a leg to the Justin Timberlake's hit track, Can't Stop the Feeling!. Chuck, in the video, can be seen opening his door on listening to the track. Even though he starts to dance while he's still inside, he gets excited and comes outside to dance to the song.

Read: Good News: 97-year-old World War II Navy Pilot Dances To Justin Timberlake's Track

Mumbai Police warns people Bollywood style

Mumbai police posted a Bollywood inspired meme which warned citizens against stepping out amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. In the post, the police department played with a dialogue ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ from the 2018 movie Stree and changed it into, ‘O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana’

Ghost patrols the city

Amid the lockdown, a video has been doing the rounds on social media that showed a person allegedly turning into a 'ghost' and scaring people off. The video that has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account has left netizens in a split. In the video, it can be seen that a person has dressed up as a ghost, wearing black clothes and a white ghost mask. He can be seen having a stick in his hands and with the other hand he is asking people to leave.

Novel way to enforce lockdown 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8ZpNJEghhR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 8, 2020

Woman wears wedding dress after 25 years

A heartwarming video of a woman wearing her wedding dress, amid home quarantine is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the woman can be seen walking around the house, flaunting her lovely wedding gown from 25 years back. She walks towards the room her husband is watching TV in and calls him. On looking at his wife wearing the wedding dress, he stares at her in surprise and amazement. In the video, the woman can be heard laughing, telling her husband that the fact that the dress still fits is crazy. The man, with a big smile on his face gets up and walks towards his wife. Towards the end of the video, the man can be seen kissing his wife and hugging her as he asks if he can click a picture.

Read: Mumbai Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Using Bollywood Dialogue

Read: Good News: Woman Wears Wedding Dress After 25 Years, Watch Husband's Priceless Reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.