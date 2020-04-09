Mumbai Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Using Bollywood Dialogue

Just a day after sharing the wishes of its officers in a benevolent post, Mumbai police once again took social media to share a rather witty post this time. The department posted a Bollywood inspired meme which warned citizens against stepping out amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. In the post, the police department played with a dialogue ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ from the 2018 movie Stree and changed it into, ‘O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana’

'Very creative'

Along with meme, the department also wrote that the only 'mantra' that citizens needed to follow to keep streets safe was to refrain from venturing out.

Likewise Amul Ads I love Mumbai Police Ads.. Very Creative Very Effective... Love you @MumbaiPolice — Deejay Kiran K/ACTOR (@deejaykirank) April 9, 2020

Haha nice take. Thanks for keeping us safe and protected. Big Salute to you all. 🙏 — Niraj Singh (@niraj_singh) April 9, 2020

I'm not from Mumbai but this Mumbai police 😍😍😍❤❤ — Abram (@Abram49239332) April 9, 2020

Mumbai police is always creative and active thank you — Taha@5253 (@Taha52531) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, as the number of COVID-19 positive cases swelled in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) 'Dome' indoor stadium into a massive quarantine facility. In 24 hours the indoor stadium was converted into a quarantine facility housing at least 500 beds with plans of adding more beds. The BMC decided to convert the huge NSCI stadium into an isolation facility for those who may have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients.

