Good News: Woman wears wedding dress after 25 years, watch husband's priceless reaction

A heartwarming video of a woman wearing her wedding dress, amid home quarantine is doing rounds on the internet. The lady wore her wedding dress after a long gap of 25 years and walked around the house. However, her husband's reaction on looking at his wife in the beautiful dress is winning the hearts of people all around the globe.

The short, heartwarming video was posted on TikTok, which was recorded by their child who had added a title in the video describing that the video was about dad's reaction to mom in her wedding gown. In the video, the woman can be seen walking around the house, flaunting her lovely wedding gown from 25 years back. She walks towards the room her husband is watching TV in and calls him. On looking at his wife wearing the wedding dress, he stares at her in surprise and amazement. In the video, the woman can be heard laughing, telling her husband that the fact that the dress still fits is crazy. The man, with a big smile on his face gets up and walks towards his wife. Towards the end of the video, the man can be seen kissing his wife and hugging her as he asks if he can click a picture.

Netizens in awe

The video, since posted, has garnered over 1.1 million likes and over 10,500 comments. Netizens were impressed with the beautiful relationship between the man and wife and showered the video with thousands of appreciative comments for the adorable couple. One user commented: "aww ..how he left everything to come over to her", while another user commented: "awwww "let me take a picture of you"".

