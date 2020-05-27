Good News: From People Dancing In Social Distance Party To Cat Doing Dishes At The Sink

With the novel coronavirus cases surging across the nation, and threats of the locust attacks, the news tends to take a toll on the emotional wellbeing of people creating anxiety and an environment of panic. There is, however, some positive at the end of the day that can have an encouraging effect amid several ongoing perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide. So, here’s a compilation of the interesting and happy events from the day that can prove to be invigorating during the challenging times to brighten your day.

Apron-clad cat screaming at sink full of dishes makes Twitter go ROFL

Amid the lockdown, many people are trying to keep themselves and others around them entertained with several posts on social media. Many people go on to share some fun posts about their pets as they try on some funny and cute tricks with them. Recently, an amusingly cute cat has captured the internet’s hearts for her extremely expressive and dramatic facial expressions. In the picture, a cat can be seen standing in a pink and white apron staring the pile of dishes in the sink. But it seems like that’s not it, the cat’s reaction to it is everything. It looks like from the picture, the cat can be seen irritated and yelling while staring at the dishes.

“I ALWAYS DO EVERYTHING IN THIS DAMN HOUSE” pic.twitter.com/k6CukRgL92 — Claudius (@xclaudius) May 25, 2020

Algeria: Rare saharan cheetah spotted for the first time in a decade

Naturalists in Algeria have filmed a rare Saharan cheetah for the first time in a decade, international media reported citing officials. The subspecies, which is categorized as endangered by the International Union of Conservation (IUCN) was previously spotted in the Hogger Mountains national park, the state-run news agency reported. The Saharan cheetah, also known as Northwest African cheetah is quite different in appearance from the other African cheetahs. Its coat is shorter and nearly white in colour, with spots that fade from black over the spine to light brown on the legs.

Dog's adorable reaction to a butterfly sitting on its nose wins internet

A video of a Siberian Husky relishing a unique moment of a butterfly landing on its nose has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called Welcome to Nature, the 9-second clip features Cymber, the sweet-natured husky who can be seen startled with the colourful insect flapping its wings as the dog slopes its snout in order to get the better view of the vibrant species. The endearing moment was hearted by the netizens who called the dog “cute” for seemingly not trying to disturb the butterfly.

some buttery love pic.twitter.com/VqmXZ6KUG9 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 26, 2020

Frog plays mobile game like a pro, unexpected end frightens internet

While the mobile game ‘Ant Smasher’ is already popular among humans, a video of a frog, who also likes to play the game with its tongue, has taken the Internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on May 27 shared the clip of the animal playing the game. In the video, one can see the frog smashing the bugs and ants on the screen with its tongue. However, it is the ending of the 18-second-clip which left netizens in splits. Nanda shared the video with a caption that read, “Animals are not dumb."

One can fool some people all the time,

But not the frog all the time😂



Just watch at the end how the frog chops off the thumb...

Animals are not dumb🙏 pic.twitter.com/wrcmpAjpFe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 27, 2020

Video of people dancing in their squares while maintaining Social Distance

While the world is battling to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a video of a ‘corona party’ is making rounds on the internet. A TikTok user Anton Katrencik shared the video, which showed some people dancing in their respective squares while a DJ was playing the music. The party took place in Slovakia with a professional DJ, a YouTuber and a technical team on board.

