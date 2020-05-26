Good News: Five Positive Stories To Cheer Up The Mood Amid Pandemic Crisis

While the world is battling to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the overload of information has taken a toll on several people. From the recent threats of the locust attacks to surging COVID-19 cases, several people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom amid the ‘negativity’. However, it was recently revealed that ‘Good News’ has proven to have an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of positive news stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Street artist pays tribute to healthcare workers

A Thai artist has taken to streets to pay tribute to frontline workers braving the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old street artist, name Mue Bon has been reportedly creating murals of a winged character dressed as a healthcare worker. Speaking to international media reporters, he said that through this art he wants to remind people about the situation. He added that his murals "record history" of the time humans helped each other by staying at home.

Twitter helps reunite 12-year-old with parents

IPS officer Arun Bothra recently took to Twitter to share ‘a short story’ of a 12-year-old boy who was finally reunited with his parents after being stranded in a park in Dwarka. While writing about the power of social media and the ‘magic of Twitter’, Bothra said that the boy lived in Delhi with his parents who went back to their hometown in Bihar. While sharing an image of the parents and the boy reuniting in the park, Bothra informed that on May 23, the parents arrived where the kid had been living and they were happily reunited.

@Sanjay97odisha arranged for their travel to Patna. @indiacares_2020 arranged the tickets. The family reached Delhi today morning and met the child in the park.



Moral of the story: You may not have money or position to help people but tagging someone on Twitter is easy & free 😊 pic.twitter.com/IoHhcIrlWM — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 23, 2020

Boy remains calm as bear follows, netizens laud his courage

A video of a 12-year-old boy who had a close encounter with a bear while hiking with his family in Italy has stunned the internet for his way of handling the situation and his “courage”. Alessandro, who was hiking in the woods in Malga Nuova, the Trentino region in Italy was stalked by a gigantic bear when the incident was recorded on the camera. In the 45 second clip, the boy can be seen nervously walking as the wild bear can be seen standing just meters away in a now-viral video.

A voi il mio incontro con @‘orso di sta mattina sopra la malga Sporminore... pic.twitter.com/VN6QmAV9oV — Loris Calliari (@loriscalliari) May 24, 2020

Face mask that reveals Marauder's map

A Colorado-based woman has gone viral on social media for creating a Harry Potter themed magic mask. The pace picked up after Artist Stefani Hook posted a video of herself wearing the magic mask. Hook came up with the idea of a facemask that changes colour when one wears it. For this particular theme, the mask changes its colour and reveals the popular Marauder’s Map from the Harry Potter series.

Malaysian family coordinates dance to wish Eid-ul-Fitr

Amid global Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a Malaysian family is winning hearts with their special dance. A clip of the dance shows musical artist Adam Imanullah’s family members grooving to Dadi Freyr's hit song Think About Things as they extend their greetings on the festival. The clip, which was posted on Twitter by Imanullah, has now taken the internet by storm.

Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours! 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/0cp9pO2dIf — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@adamimanullah) May 24, 2020

