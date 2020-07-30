Good News: Skydiver Who Lost His Prosthetic Leg During Jump Gets It Back, Read His Story

In one of a kind incident, Vermont skydiver lost his prosthetic leg during a jump earlier this week but finally got it back by a farmer. Chris Marckres, who’s a double amputee went skydiving at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison. However, he ended up losing one of his prosthetic legs after taking a leap from the plane. While talking to a media outlet, he confessed that his adrenaline was “so high” and he didn’t even realise that he had lost it. Fortunately, Marckres landed safely on the ground after the jump while being harnessed to an instructor.

Credits: Chris Marckres/ Facebook

Read - Good News: Rafale Jets Land In India, Netizens Pledge To Save Tigers; 5 Positive Stories

This was followed by a social media post by Marckres informing people about his lost leg. According to his latest Facebook post, it was nearly after 1,500 shares on the social network that he was contacted by Joe Marszalkowski, who had seen Marckres’ post before finding it in a soybean field. As per the image posted on social media, the prosthetic leg was undamaged apart from slight scratches.

Marckres wrote, "1500 Shares on Facebook & so many friends, strangers and new friends reaching out and helping to search...

Just got a message from Joe Marszalkowski that he found my leg."

"9500 foot drop and it's 100% intact. I can not even begin thank everyone enough that has been involved with the search. You all have shown me there are still so many good people. Thank you all again, especially Joe", he added.

Read - Good News: From NASA's Mars 2020 Rover's 'go' For Launch To Dogs' Mask Demonstration

Marszalkowski and Marckres are now friends

Comparing finding the prosthetic leg to the discovery of a needle in a haystack, Marszalkowski said, “You’ve always got to keep an eye out”. A couple of days after Marckres posted about his “major update” of being contacted by Marszalkowski regarding his leg, the latter posted an image of both individuals together with the caption, “It’s never too late to make new friends” Earlier, Marszalkowski who is a farmer had also shared on Facebook that he “felt compelled to help this man and by the grace of God I am able to return his leg”.

Read - Good News: Lost Pet Dog Found In Miami 600 Miles Away From Home, Owners Delighted

Read - Good News: From Ryan Reynolds' $5,000 Offer To Miraculous Escape In Crash, 5 Great Stories



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.