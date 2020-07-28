Good News: Lost Pet Dog Found In Miami 600 Miles Away From Home, Owners Delighted

A pet dog that jumped out of the car window on South Carolina highway has been found after two weeks, 600 miles away from her home in Miami. Reportedly, the dog named Belle jumped off her own car in Charleston. The owner of the dog, Tim Whitfield is Cleveland's resident and claims to have gifted this dog to her mother who is 90 years old.

Lost dog found

Tim had put up a post on Facebook when they lost their dog. According to reports, Tim had bought the puppy for her mother after their 16 years old dog died, she said that her mother was ‘heartbroken’ after losing the dog. She took over to Facebook and shared various posts regarding Belle and asking people for help. Not only this but she also put up an online poster for the dog.

Various people took over to the comment section to express their sympathy. There were also people who helped in tracing the dog's location. People remebered the dog, praised her and said that they are constantly praying for her.

According to reports, a car of Florida residents got hold of Belle in traffic after spotting the animal while travelling through Charleston to Miami. Reportedly, the rescuers said that they were afraid that Belle will hurt herself by the oncoming cars and therefore they saved her. After finding Belle, Whitfield was extremely happy and took over to Facebook to thank all the people.

On seeing the post, netizens couldn't control their excitement and took over the comment section. While few were congratulation Tim, others were seen getting extremely happy for the dog as she found her family. Tim described it as a 'Miracle'.

Tim also shared an image of Belle and her mother when Belle returned home. She captioned the image as, "A sweet visit of the reunion with WCIV, Mom and Belle!!". The image shows her mother sitting on a chair along with their precious dog Belle.

