A Puppy Welcomed Home In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Style Wins Desi Twitter's Hearts

Pet videos have hands down become one of the major obsessions of social media in contemporary times. One such 'paww-dorable' pet dog video is currently winning the hearts of thousands on Twitter. A video of a puppy being welcomed in the house for the first time by its family of humans in a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style went viral on the micro-blogging platform, leaving Twitterati in awe of the pooch.

A puppy welcomed at home with an aarti ki thali and diya wins netizens' hearts

On September 14, 2020, a Twitter handle named 'Little Honey Dew' shared a cutesy puppy video on the micro-blogging platform, which showcases how an Indian family welcomed their new puppy in the house for the first time. In the video, the Golden Retriever pup is seen welcomed by its family members in the most traditional way. The viral video shows a girl dipping the paws of her new pooch in Alta (red dye) to welcome it by leaving its paws' impression on a piece of white paper.

Soon, yet another family member comes into the frame with an aarti ki thali, decorated with flowers and a diya. She first applies a tika on the puppy's forehead and then welcomes it home by showering rose petals onto it, just like a newlywed bride. However, the highlight of the video was the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the clip's background. Sharing the video on its Twitter handle, Little Honey Dew wrote, "My new favourite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies".

Check out the video below:

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

The adorable video has garnered over one million views within 24 hours of its release, and over 140k likes and 30k retweets. Twitterati is showering the cutesy pet video with heaps of praise and adoration in the comment section of the tweet. While one user tweeted writing, "this is so cute and the puppy is a lil floof ball my heart", another commented, "This is one of the most precious things I've EVER seen!!".

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the viral video below:

