Good News: Woman Feeds Infant Monkeys With Milk Bottles, Delightful Video 'brings Smile'

An awe-inspiring footage of a woman feeding the adorable infant monkeys with a milk bottle in a motherly act of affection has won the internet. Shared by a user named Manish Gahlaut on Twitter, the nearly 3 minutes video shows three baby monkeys playing and jumping around happily as a woman prepares milk for them in three separate bottles. The irresistibly cute clip that amassed over 51.2k views has left the internet at a loss of words for the woman’s compassionate side that is raising the animal infants similar to a human child.

As the clip opens, the woman can be seen perched on the floor with a container of formula powder and warm water in feeding bottles. She is seen concentrating on readying the food as the jumpy little monkey infants sprint around her diapered in nappies, and clad in tiny clothing similar to babies. While the two seemingly appear younger in age, the third, significantly grown in size gives the impression of being less notorious, as he patiently sticks around staring at his human mom. The other two infants can be seen pacing back and forth in excitement, inevitably aware that they’re about to be fed milk, and visibly quite restless. The cheerful kids then stand in line as the woman gives the milk bottle to each as they drink in satisfaction, while she caresses them.

Sure to make you happy!!! pic.twitter.com/meiTeuJTeq — Flotsam&Jetsam Diaries (@GahlautManish) October 8, 2020

Netizens call the infants 'cute'

“All I can say is, may God shower his blessings upon you,” a commenter said, admiring the woman’s parenting. "Looks like a lot of work,” another said. “They are just like the human babies,” pointed out the third. Netizens showered affection in the comments thread for the “awesome” lady as they said that the clip indeed brought a smile to their face. “Awesome. This is the reason for happiness,” a user wrote.

😆😆😆 it's very cute..🥰🥰🥰 — Ashwitha Shettigar (@Ashwitharocks) October 9, 2020

Wow that's great... — Ambhu Vikrant (@AmbhuVikrant) October 9, 2020

Beautiful — Rohit jadhav (@Rohitjadhav846) October 9, 2020

🤗 soo swwwwttttt kiddu — Caur Minti (@caur_minti) October 9, 2020

Delightful sight. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) October 9, 2020

Thankyou for sharing.🤗 Made me smile. — Mr. Singhal (@GagannSinghal) October 9, 2020

Charity is virtue — योगी इन्द्र राज (@IndrajYogi7) October 9, 2020

