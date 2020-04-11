Good News: Five Positive Stories To Spread Cheer Amid COVID-19 Scare

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

Skiing experience indoors

A short video has been making several rounds on the internet where a man created skiing experience indoors. According to the video caption, creator Philipp Klein Herrero had to postpone his skiing trip with his family due to lockdown and other travel restrictions imposed by governments to curb the pandemic. Therefore, since Herrero family’s “big adventure of the year” stood cancelled, he created a 57-second stop-motion video showing him freeriding.

Cancer survivor meets donor

A cancer survivor got a heartwarming surprise when she was able to hug the person who saved her life. An ‘overwhelming’ video shared on Reddit shows Laila, the cancer survivor, celebrating the last days of her treatment by ringing a bell at the hospital. In the video, she then gets to meet her bone marrow donor for the first time ever which leaves everyone teary-eyed. In the clip, one can see both, Laila and Kenton, who is the donor, hugging and getting emotional.

Cat introduces its kitten

A short video has been making several rounds on the internet where a cat can be seen introducing her kitten to the woman in the neighbourhood. According to the caption, the woman apparently used to give food and water to the cat in the area around her house, and sometimes both animal and the human used to go for walks. However, the woman confessed that she now feels “honoured” because the cat brought her kitten to meet her. Not only did other netizens find the story “heartwarming” but others also pointed out on the relevance of “connection between living beings”.

Kitten kisses its owner back

A heartwarming video of a kitten reciprocating a kiss to its owner has taken the internet by storm. IFS officer Susanta Nanda on April 10 took to Twitter to share the video by Earth beauty which shows the flip side of the lockdown. The video shows a girl kissing its pet kitten on the cheek and the feline immediately kissing her back in a reflex.

Such a sweet return kiss💕



Adorable friendship between dog and mailman

A heartwarming video of a mailman and a dog named ‘Winnie’ is winning hearts on the internet. The short video clip of the adorable friendship between the two has left the netizens in awestruck. In the video, one can see Winnie, a golden retriever, getting excited as soon as she sees the mail truck arriving.

The mailman then gets off the truck drops the main and before leaving he gently pats the dog. He even ‘boops’ Winnie and tells her ‘not to bark’. As soon as Winnie is calm, the mailman gives her a treat after which the happy dog runs back to the house.

