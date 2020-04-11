Good News: Cancer Survivor Meets Her Donor For The First Time, Netizens Left Teary-eyed

A cancer survivor got a heartwarming surprise when she was able to hug the person who saved her life. An ‘overwhelming’ video shared on Reddit shows Laila, the cancer survivor, celebrating the last days of her treatment by ringing a bell at the hospital. In the video, she then gets to meet her bone marrow donor for the first time ever which leaves everyone teary-eyed. In the clip, one can see both, Laila and Kenton, who is the donor, hugging and getting emotional.

The ‘deeply moving movement’ has left the internet users overwhelmed. With more than 48,000 upvotes, netizens say that they are ‘sobbing too’ after watching the video. Several users also called Kenton ‘a beautiful man with a beautiful heart’. One user wrote, “It must be so surreal and overwhelming to know that your donation saved this person's life. I can't even understand how emotional that feeling must be”. Another user added, “What an amazing scene! The knowing that he had given the gift of a better life to another human being”.

Positive ending

While talking about positive endings, recently, a mother and her son who battled with cancer at the same time were given 'all-clear' by the doctors at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, England. Vici Rigby, the mother, was diagnosed first with stage four Bowel Cancer, and just five months later her four-year-old son, George was also diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. However, after almost four years of treatment which included surgery, rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the pair was given all clear. The hospital even uploaded a video on Twitter where the son can be seen ringing the bell to celebrate the all-clear that too just months after his mother, Vici was discharged.

If you need a lift today, watch this...



Mum Vici and her son George were fighting cancer at the same time.



After 4 years, both have been given the all-clear and George rang our End of Treatment Bell to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/cczQA4kftu — Worcestershire Acute NHS (@WorcsAcuteNHS) March 5, 2020

