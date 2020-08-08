Good News: Woman Stands On Road For Several Hours In Rain To Warn Commuters Of Manhole

As Mumbai witnessed torrential rains and gust storms, several parts of the city witnessed heavy waterlogging, causing inconvenience and disruption to the traffic. However, in a video that recently emerged online and is making rounds on the internet, a good Samaritan standing on a waterlogged street cautioning the commuters of an “unforeseen” danger—an open manhole. In the clip shared by Dr. Madhu Teckchandani, a woman can be seen standing atop a manhole’s cover warning the traffic of the open manhole on a rain swamped route.

In nearly 1 minute and a few seconds video, the woman clad in a purple and green coloured saree was seen waving at the commuters signalling them to divert from their path. Water can be seen gushing out of the pit as the entire street is submerged is murky dark brown water. The caption read that the video was shot at Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai and the lady had stood there for almost 5 hours for the noble cause. She ensured that no casualty or a mishap occurred due to the barely visible manhole underneath the puddle of rainwater.

@hvgoenka This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.

VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/XTIdGL4NdJ respect! — DrMadhuTeckchandani (@msteckchandani) August 7, 2020

Netizens salute her spirit

This comes, as only this week, reports of a man falling into an open manhole at Veera Desai Road due to waterlogging emerged. However, fortunately, he was able to rescue himself out and hadn’t sustained serious injuries, as per reports. Ever since, footages of several such good Samaritan trying to deter a mishap in Mumbai rains have been captured. The Internet hailed the woman as “courageous” and lauded her spirit. People poured respect and well-wished for the lady. “People like her keep the world alive! Naman!!” wrote a user. “More power & respect to her,” wrote the second. “Humanity exists, God bless her,” said the third.

Damn! 5 hours and no one from concerned authority came for her @mybmc @mybmcRoads? — Adarsh Goyal (@AdarshGoyal_) August 8, 2020

@AmitShah Ji Salute her for this effort. — kumaar shailendra (@samdeol2015) August 7, 2020

Salute — amit k (@amitjk) August 8, 2020

👍👏 — Ajay Amin (@AjayAmin74) August 8, 2020

Truly commendable. Can’t thank her enough — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 7, 2020

How can we thank this lady... She could have easily sat at home and let accidents happen on that Manhole.

Responsibility is a virtue that keeps people on toes... My salute to this lady — Anupam (@anupampathak999) August 7, 2020

