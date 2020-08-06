Snake Shows Up As Man Feeds Fishes In A Lake, His Reaction Has Netizens In Splits

Netizens cannot get enough of a video featuring a man, who was trying to feed fishes in the water and a snake showed up. The hilarious video which has now gone viral has people in splits. While many people generally don’t put their hands directly in dirty water to feed fishes, this man did just that and then paid for his mistake.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen merrily feeding fishes with one hand dipped inside the murky pond while trying to capture the moment with his other hand. Things seem to be being going fine initially, with the fishes swimming right up to his hand. A few seconds into the video, a snake can be seen swimming towards the man’s hand.

As soon as the snake appears, the man who was evidently frightened, ran away trying to save himself from the snake. This has left many people frightened and amused at the same time. The video is being extensively circulated on Reddit where it was first shared three days ago.

Netizens divided over man's reaction to a snake showing up

A user named @fevertheme had originally shared the 16-second clip on Reddit and netizens had different opinions on it. Some were left amused while others were contemplating as to why the man reacted so slowly after seeing the snake. "Rattlesnakes can swim btw," the man wrote while sharing the clip. Check out the video here:

Since being shared on the social media platform, the video has collected over 44,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. While many commented on the kind of snake it was, saying that it did not look like a venomous rattlesnake, others were left in splits over the man's reaction.

"I thought at first he was trying to remain still on purpose, but I suppose not," one user commented.

"That's a water snake, not a rattler," another person wrote.

"Ran like the thing was going to jump out and transport him into the 4th dimension," another user commented.

Another person, wrote, "Yeah hes got reflexes like a dead horse."

