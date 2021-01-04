'Good Stuff': Backward Vending Machine Leaves Netizens Fascinated; Watch Video

A video which has surfaced on the internet, introduces netizens to a very unique object, leaving them absolutely stunned. Shared by an Instagram user named Ross Creations, the video shows a vending machine. However, this one is not an ordinary vending machine that is very common, this is a backward vending machine and the concept has left the netizens fascinated.

The fascinating vending machine

The very short video shows a man standing next to a vending machine. In the beginning, nothing looks extraordinary about it. However, as the video progresses, we see the slots of the vending machine holding cash. Further into the video, the man inserts a soda can in the machine, enters the required numbers. Reversing the process and coming up with a new concept, once the soda can is inserted, the cash comes out of the machine and the man collects it. In the background, we hear ‘Blade Runner 2049’ by Synthwave Goose. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Backwards vending”.

Stunned by the concept, netizens took over the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, one Instgram user wrote, "This deposit-refund system exists in germany. Apart from us having no humor this is not really funny for germans, because we do this all the time". Another person wrote, "If you buy a 12 pack of soda for $4, you can make $8 just by putting all the cans in this machine. The video, since uploaded, has managed to gather over 63.5K likes. Making a suggestion, an Instagram user wrote, "buy a pack of 24 for around $8.put them all in.get $24.repeat".

(Image Credits: Instagram/RossCreations)

