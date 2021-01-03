Netizens Trend 'Temperature Blankets' Based On Weather Of 2020; Have A Look

A new Twitter trend termed as ‘#TemperatureBlanket’ has hit the internet with a storm as netizens all across the social media are showing off their colourful scarves and blankets. As a part of the trend, the person knits one or two rows of a scarf or blanket every day for an entire year using threads of different colours depending on the temperature outside. Following the trend, many users shared images of their version of the temperature blanket.

Recent Twitter Trend

A Twitter user called, ‘Josie George’, took to her Twitter as she shared an image of the entire scarf and in the caption, she wrote her experience. According to the caption, she sat together every day to knit the colourful piece. In the caption, she wrote, “Well here it is: 2020's weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool. My small world and I have sat together every day; I witnessed its dramas and joys and it witnessed mine. Now I get to see this cycle play out all over again, all new. What a gift that is”. Not just her but various other people shared such colourful scarves. Let's have a look.

Well here it is: 2020's weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool. My small world and I have sat together every day; I witnessed its dramas and joys and it witnessed mine. Now I get to see this cycle play out all over again, all new. What a gift that is. pic.twitter.com/rxKEYxvKVU — Josie George (@porridgebrain) January 1, 2021

And for your New Year’s entertainment- my #temperature scarf with our birthdates labeled. I loved doing it this year and I’m going to make another, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ac3j825ewE — Jennifer Fairbanks (@JenFairbanks8) December 31, 2020

Well, it's finally finished. My ridiculously long and impractical 2020 temperature blanket (January at the top, yesterday at the bottom). You can't really see the difference between the blue and the purple rows in the photo, but there's been a lot of purple recently. pic.twitter.com/YClX1NU5hL — Geraldine Rowe (@GeraldineRowe) January 1, 2021

I've got my colors selected to crochet my first ever #temperatureblanket 🧶



What's everyone else got planned for 2021? pic.twitter.com/vQ6OLYRFRV — JenniferRae (@JENNRAES23) January 1, 2021

2020 temperaure blanket finished. Just realise it looks like a load of COVID virions :O #temperatureblanket #crochet #crochetblanket pic.twitter.com/lWmMmSW93Y — Kaz (@Frockasaurus) January 2, 2021

2020 is over. Hard to believe such a terrible year has created such a beautiful blanket #crochet #temperatureblanket pic.twitter.com/IpDnIfYUdr — Meryl R (@Merylandyarn) January 1, 2021

Attempting to photograph the enormity of the #TemperatureBlanket.



We need a bigger house 😂 pic.twitter.com/qF7uriHVcd — LouiseTilbrook (@LouiseTilbrook1) December 31, 2020

Another Twitter Trend

Recently, another trend went viral regarding the vaccines. As more and more countries approved COVID-19 vaccines after nearly a year of being under lockdown due to the pandemic, it triggered a viral Twitter trend about netizens advising others to not worry about “what is in the vaccine” if they do certain things. From ignoring junk food to swimming in a pool in Vegas, the internet users took a range of situations into notice to justify those specific people should not worry about what’s in the immunisation doses probably because of their 'sense of choice’. For instance, one of the internet users said ‘if you drink from blue-coloured cups in Blackburn without a straw’ then you should not worry about the ingredients in the doses being approved by the governments across the globe.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

