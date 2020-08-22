Google Asks Followers To Caption Facial Emotion, Netizens Say 'mood Of 2020'

Google on August 21 asked netizens to caption a picture on Instagram and people obediently obliged. What followed next was a hilarious thread of jokes in the comment section, which is arguably the funniest on the web so far. Google Arts & Culture shared an image of a sculpture called "Childish Weeping" and asked people to caption the facial emotion of the bust, which the tech-giant informed was created by an artist named Franz Xaver Messerschmidt between 1771 to 1783. People have flooded the post, which has so far garnered more than 4,900 likes, with hilarious comments.

"When you're wearing socks and are in something wet," one user amusingly captioned the post. Another user equated it with his personal problem as he wrote, "Me when I saw that there are TWO hurricanes headed for the Gulf of Mexico and I have paid for a vacation in Panama City Beach next week." Some users hilariously likened it with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as one user commented, "the face we make when we test COVID-19 positive." One user wrote, "When you get a Zoom call," while another captioned, '2020 in nutshell."

Similar challenge

Social media is full of 'caption this' challenges as video-streaming platform Netflix last month opened it for its followers and asked them to caption a unique expression of Kajol Devgn’s still from 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she is wearing a pink hairband, jacket, and lipstick. The challenge triggered hilarious innovations where netizens have related the scene to every aspect of life, from makeup blunders to bond between siblings.

