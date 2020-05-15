'Password Checkup': Google Suggests Idea To Create Strong Password That Users Can Remember

Internet users often live in a dilemma to whether opt for a strong password with fear of forgetting it or choose a weak password in order to remember it. Password management has proved to be a herculean task for people due to innumerable online accounts but Google has come up with a witty idea to sail through it.

Google India tweeted a link on May 11 to check the strength and repetitions of passwords on different online accounts. The ‘Password Checkup’ feature shows the number of compromised passwords, reused passwords, and weak passwords saved on the Chrome browser.

It also suggested a hilarious way to create a strong password and not forget it. In an apparent reference to the ongoing lockdown and struggles of household chores, Google said that coin a new term and then suffix it with the number of dishes cooked during the lockdown, favourite special character, and the last song one played during cleaning, what it called “jhadu-time playlist”.

Take the Password Checkup to see which of your passwords need an update: https://t.co/f2zjUDw7is



If you're looking for ideas:

[coin a new word 🔡]

+[no. of dishes cooked in lockdown 🍛]

+[fave special character ⁉]

+[last song on your jhadu-time playlist 🎸] pic.twitter.com/D74Nf26mSK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2020

Trends on Google search

Recently, Google revealed that recipe related searches have surged manifold during the nationwide lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. Since most people are working from home and cannot go out except to buy essentials, food and recipe searches have spiked considerably in the last few weeks.

According to a recently released report, ‘Dalgona coffee recipe’ surged by 5,000 per cent while the search for 'Chicken momo recipe' spiked by 4,350 per cent. Meanwhile, the users' interest in ‘mango ice cream recipe’ rose by 3,250 per cent. The tech giant also revealed that cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer and chocolate cake made up the most searched recipes by Indian users on the search engine.

