How To Enable Labels In Google Chrome Tabs? Know Everything About The Tab Groups In Chrome

Google has never failed to amaze its users with incredible features and new things rolling out to ease the workload of its users. So, according to the reports, recently Google has started rolling out a new feature called Labels in Google Chrome. Many reports suggested that innovation in it will start rolling out from next week. However, many users revealed that they have already received the upgrade in the recent update. This new Label feature in Google Chrome is launched especially for the people who love to keep many tabs open.
If you are someone who keeps open many taps on their Chrome browser at once, but it sometimes makes finding out the needed tabs difficult, the Google Chrome's ‘Add to group’ feature is all you need to keep them in order. Now, you can label all the tabs as per groups such as Social media, Office, Personal, Entertainment and more which may constitute of many tabs at once. This will help you organise your Chrome window effectively.
