'IPL Theme's Secret Revealed': Man Creates Entire Song With Rubber Duck; Watch Video

Adding to the craziness of ongoing IPL season, a musician created the entire theme song out of rubber duck. A video of the same was shared on Instagram and shows by music director Mayur Jumani recording the sound of a rubber duck to eventually turn it into music. With over 1,36,000 likes and myriad comments, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

Posted earlier this week by music director Mayur Jumani, the clip opens by showing him holding a rubber chicken near a microphone. As the video proceeds, the Jumani could be seen pressing the stomach to the toy as to elicit the squeaky sound. The video then proceeds to show him editing and morphing the collected sound to ultimately create the theme song of Indian Premier League (IPL)

'You can do miracles'

Shared with caption, "IPL theme's secret revealed. It was the chicken all along," the video clip has caught all the eyeballs. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "You can do miracles." While another fan added, " Bhai yr.... Man gye tumko kisi se bhi music bna skte ho..". Yet another comment read, "The music we know.... but the struggle we don't."

This video comes as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer towards its business end. With the franchises involved in tooth and nail fights to make it to the top four, the importance of an exceptional individual performance cannot be discounted at such a crucial juncture. Bangalore's 20-year-old opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation for the Virat Kohli-led side. Devdutt Padikkal, after his knock of 25, moved up to the 9th position in the list of top run-getters in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with 321 runs in 10 matches. He along with many others of his league are now inching towards the grand finale of the entire season.

