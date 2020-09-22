Little Duck Dozes Off Wearing A Flower Hat, Netizens In Awe Of The 'cutest Video'

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a duck dozing off for a little nap. The heartwarming video has been uploaded on an Instagram page by username ‘motherthemountain’ and it features an adorable sleepy ducky under a nasturtium flower hat. In awe after watching the video, netizens have deemed it as the ‘cutest video’ on the internet.

The cute duck with the flower hat

Uploaded on September 20, the short video clip shows a duck sitting in between mint leaves. As the video progresses, we can see someone put a flower on top of her as a hat. Further into the video, the duck can be seen dozing off as she closes her eyes and her hat falls off. The caption of the video reads, “A sleepy ducky under a nasturtium flower sun hat, having a nap in the middle of the mint garden. This little one is from our latest batch of Call ducks that hatched two days ago! She came out of her egg backwards and we don’t have a name for her yet — should we call her Nasturtium?”.

The video has garnered 40,904 views. Amused by the video, netizens have bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user has suggested a name for the duck as he commented, 'Name her blossom'. Another user wrote, 'I want some ducklings'.

This is not the first time that a duck video has gone viral on social media. Few days back a video surfaced showing a duck feeding fish from its own food bowl. In the heartwarming video, a female mallard duck is seen pecking at some grain in a big container which is placed over the water body. The duck dips its beak filled with grain into the water and a school of fish is seen eating the grains. It is still unclear where the video was shot. The video shows the bird doing this frequently and it was shared on social media with the title 'duck feeds fish’.

