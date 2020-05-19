Grandma Aces TikTok Dance Challenge With Her Grandson; Watch

An adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing on the popular track gore gore mukhde pe kaala kaala chashma has taken the internet by storm. Shared by the user named Akshay Partha, the clip features the “coolest grandmother” taking the remix challenge as she stuns the viewers with her perfect dance moves. Since being uploaded, the clip has amassed over two million views as users applaud the granny’s “mindblowing performance.”

Surprised that she could pull the dance moves so well at her age, TikTok users made the heart emoticons on the “level of energy” and “liveliness” the old lady portrayed. The duo can be seen wearing the shades as they ace the steps to the groovy dance number. Dressed in red and blue saree, the lady can also be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the songs as she acts in the video to perfection. “dadi aapne to hila dala is trend ko,” wrote a TikTok user, in literal translation, “Dadi you have aced the trend”. “wow dadi too good aap dono bahut cute ho,” wrote the second user, appreciating the old lady’s vigour and determination. “Are wah Dadi. aapne to kamal kr diya, super,” wrote the third user.

Read: Video: Cat Gets A Brain-freeze After Eating Ice-cream, Netizens In Splits

Read: Video: Three-horned Cow From Uganda Leaves Netizens Curious

The Dance Challenge

Shared just a day ago, the video has already been liked 241.7k times and has gained nearly 2176 reactions. TikTok’s popular remix challenge already has the world twerking in front of their cameras with a dance companion. Several users have taken to the site to release a new dance set performed on the funky dance remixes, incorporating some of the original, viral dance moves, while adding some new ones. The dance challenge is part of a long list of TikTok challenges that has many such videos going viral as people stay confined in their homes amid the lockdown due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hashtags such as #thedancechallenge #viraldancemoves #tiktokduet have been trending online.

Read: 'Karate-kitty': Cat Uses Cobra Punch Defenses To Fight Owner, Netizens Amused

Read: ‘Jungle Parkour’: Leopard Leaping From One Tree To Another Leaves Netizens Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.