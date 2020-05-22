Grandpa Builds Incredible Roller Coaster For Kid In Backyard, Internet Is Swooning

A video of an “awesome” grandfather who built a roller coaster car for his grandkid from scrap material in the backyard has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, the 12-second clip shows the young kid exalted as he rides in his own personal backyard coaster which the grandpa hustled to construct to give the kid his own little amusement park during the quarantine.

With over 1.8 million views, the clip has impressed the internet as they call the grandpa “full of energy and life” and “looking younger than most 27-year olds”. Some even appreciated the fact that he got down to manual labour, constructing the kid an amazing ride “with his own hands”. “I wish I was so talented,” pointed out a user lauding his creative side and engineering skills. The grandfather-grandkid duo can be seen playing as the little one enjoys the ride in his motorized chair swing while the granddad propels it and watches after him as if to say he “loved his grandchild to the moon and back,” like one other user pointed out.

This grandfather built his grandson a a rollercoaster in the backyard during the pandemic and it’s definitely the Twitter content I’m here for...pic.twitter.com/9YidJLGREs — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 21, 2020

Rex wrote in the caption that the man designed and built the simple backyard roller coaster on his own as most parks and kids' amusement centers remain shuttered due to the pandemic. Further, he said, that’s the kind of the “positive content” he was on Twitter for.

And a dad teaches music for his son pic.twitter.com/KGHnPxAr4d — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) May 22, 2020

One lucky kid and one awesome grandfather! How wonderful this is to see! 💕 — Karin Charmley.#GOJOE/2020🇺🇸 (@TazKHC) May 22, 2020

Then you have those people that is not using their creative side. But whine about not getting a haircut. — Mica (@WestGaylor) May 22, 2020

Grandfather?????? — Michael Pearl (@Pearlofwisdom2) May 21, 2020

He looks about my age. I'm going to be 52 next month. — Emanuel Gardiner (@Gronah) May 22, 2020

The bar has now been set way too high for this future grandparent. — Chris Chang (@CChang1124) May 22, 2020

Thanks for sharing. What an awesome grandpa! This reminds me so much of my father who built a small roller coaster for my sisters and me in our backyard. Haven’t thought of that in years. — JanetGorman 🌊 (@jcgfrippout) May 22, 2020

Grandpa is in GREAT shape — Mike Maue (@mikemaue1) May 21, 2020

And he’s exercising while playing with his grandchild — Footedpjs (@saywhatur) May 22, 2020

Working out and spending time with his favorite little awesome man are two of his favorite past times! — Kemlia Reed Sherman (@ReedShermanLaw) May 22, 2020

All the other neighborhood kids: pic.twitter.com/aTtiyBhSj9 — Donna Crane (@DCTwirlieGirl) May 21, 2020

Was grandpa born on February 29? Would love to have him on my youth football team — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 22, 2020

He's so good with them and they're all laughing and making memories❤ — FalconWarthog (@FWarthog) May 22, 2020

Keeping kids happy

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many parents and grandparents have embarked on the wide world of DIY projects in the hope of keeping their kids entertained as they isolate at home due to stay-at-home orders. Some have their kids play with the unique toys that they built while others have been trying to assist in online classes to keep the young ones occupied before they returned to school and things got back to normal. This one clip is definitely a family member going the extra mile to make the kid in the household happy.

