'Gravity Was Disabled': Lynx's Long Jump Leaves Internet Stunned, Watch

The 47-second video clip catches the Lynx springing in slow motion as it makes it way from one rock to another and a flowing rock as if defying gravity.

'Gravity was disabled': Lynx's long jump leaves internet stunned

A clip of a Lynx making a long jump has left people impressed by the ‘jump skills’ of cats. The 47-second video clip catches the feline springing in slow motion as it makes it way from one rock to another and a flowing rock. The video was shared on twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda who said that ‘direction’ and not speed is what really matters.

'Inborn talent' 

In his tweet, Nanda also stated that while an average human can only jump for 3 feet, a lynx which itself is 3 feet long can leap up to 25 feet. The clip has left netizens impressed with many calling it “Incredible” As of now, the clip has garnered over 4.4 thousand views and over 661 likes.

