'Gravity Was Disabled': Lynx's Long Jump Leaves Internet Stunned, Watch

A clip of a Lynx making a long jump has left people impressed by the ‘jump skills’ of cats. The 47-second video clip catches the feline springing in slow motion as it makes it way from one rock to another and a flowing rock. The video was shared on twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda who said that ‘direction’ and not speed is what really matters.

It’s not the speed...

It’s the direction that matters🙏



A lynx is only about three feet long. Yet it can leap about 25 feet.



Comparatively, a average human can jump about three feet only.

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 18, 2020

'Inborn talent'

In his tweet, Nanda also stated that while an average human can only jump for 3 feet, a lynx which itself is 3 feet long can leap up to 25 feet. The clip has left netizens impressed with many calling it “Incredible” As of now, the clip has garnered over 4.4 thousand views and over 661 likes.

No Graphics here...inborn talent. Cinema world directors must see this. — bindu 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@bindusrdas) May 18, 2020

the way he moves his legs in the end was incredible. — Ashish (@aashish_077) May 18, 2020

Gazab.....though army guys have to clear a jump of 9 feet in their mandatory tests.... — Rahul (@_royal_rajput_) May 18, 2020

In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat. Via Digvijay Singh Khati Sir pic.twitter.com/JfDZJFGcAq — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 13, 2020

अद्भुत — Yogi Arunananda (@YArunananda) May 18, 2020

