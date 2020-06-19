Green 'fireball' Seen Flying Over Australia, Netizens Say 'aliens Are Coming'

A mysterious green ‘fireball’ like structure was seen flying across the sky in Western Australia earlier this week. According to videos and photos posted by Australian media, a glowing 'greenish' mass was seen floating in the clouds on the remote area of the island nation. This has "interesting event" has prompted social media users to land upon conclusions like “aliens are after us”.

According to reports, the incident had taken place earlier this week and was spotted by night workers on remote sites from Cape Lambert to Hope Downs in the Pilbara before 1:00am (local time). The Australian media stated that there were people in the Northern Territory and South Australia who also witnessed the green fireball. Moreover, Glen Nagle from the CSIRO-NASA tracking station in Canberra reportedly called it “spectacular observation” and also noted that people have captured “something very special here”.

A green fireball shooting

across

the sky over

Western Australia😮 pic.twitter.com/TiWPsat5nF — 💕𝑴𝑨𝑰𝑵 𝒁𝑨𝑹𝑨 💕 (@MainZara1170) June 16, 2020

‘They are coming’

While there is not a definite comment about the object or its composition, most internet users have jumped to the conclusion that “they’re coming”, implying that earth will be ‘invaded’ by aliens. People thought it was a meteorite also broke down how they change colour according to the mineral they are made of and claimed it to be made of Magnesium. Someone else derived that it must be the left-over of a recent rocket but Nagle also said reportedly that earth’s atmosphere is hit by at least 100 tonnes of natural debris of the space, ‘every day’.

Bright green fireball illuminates sky over Cape Preston in Western Australia yesterday June 14th



🎥 by Darren B. pic.twitter.com/rcNLtJXAti — latest in space (@latestinspace) June 16, 2020

“Refrigerator size” meteorite — latest in space (@latestinspace) June 16, 2020

A meteor did pass close to the Earth this weekend. If it wasn't that, it was no doubt a sign from god. 😆 — womenshoopsworld (@hoopism) June 16, 2020

alright, what new rpg is this and who's the new protagonist? — Leo 🇲🇽 🏳️‍🌈 (@LeoJrTheTanooki) June 16, 2020

They coming 👽 — Black Blair Waldorf. (@saintelle_) June 16, 2020

Chwenty Chwenty (2020) — avatar (@the_aviatar) June 16, 2020

The aliens will be here shortly. — Leanne (@leanniet) June 16, 2020

