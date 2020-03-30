Indian Food Dishes Puzzle: A Fun Whatsapp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India is currently on total lockdown. Most people are working from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. During these difficult times, many feel like they have nothing productive to do. One easy way to keep yourself occupied is to solve puzzles and quizzes. These puzzles are a wonderful way to keep your wits sharp and spend your free time during the coronavirus lockdown. Here is the 'Indian food dishes' puzzle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media.

Indian Food Dishes Whatsapp puzzle

In this puzzle, you have to name the correct Indian dishes that are being represented below. However, it is not easy, as the names of the dishes are cryptically written down in a combination of alphabets and Whatsapp emoticons. This puzzle requires you to be creative and think out of the box.

K.5/2 🅿 🚰 💪 🅰 L ⛎ 👑 🅿 🚰 L 🅰 ch 🅰 🅿 🅰 ® 👋 But® ❎ 🅰 n Ch ❎ 👩 💲 L 🅰 🅿 🚰 but ® 👩 💲 L.A. 👩 laℹ k 🅾 f 👋 ♏ ℹ ❎ 🍆 🍐 🍠 🍅 🍵 👩 t ® 🅿 ⛎ la 🅾 🍹 👩 la ℹ 👩 💲 la 👨 d ✈ ❎ n

Not sure if you are right? Check out the correct answers below.

Kadhai Paneer Dum Alu Shahi Paneer Lachchha Paratha Butter Nan Chana Masala Paneer Butter Masala Malai Kofta Mix Veg Tomato Soup Matar Pulav Rasmalai Masala Papad Plain Nan

This puzzle can be rather difficult, especially if you do not know how to identify different Whatsapp emoticons. However, if you do know about the different available emoticons, then the puzzle is a fun challenge that will force you to be creative. This is a good puzzle to keep you occupied in your free time and sharpen your wits during the lockdown. Try to solve the puzzle by yourself and only look at the answers when you want to verify your own answers.

