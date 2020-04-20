'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying at home to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. One of the things that people are doing during this time is sending various puzzles on WhatsApp. These puzzles are challenging and help you to sharpen your brain. People are not only sending these puzzles on WhatsApp but also on other social media platforms. One of the trending puzzles on social media is 'Guess the shampoo names'. Take a look at some more details about the 'Guess the shampoo names' puzzle

'Guess the shampoo names' puzzle

In this puzzle, you have to guess some of the names of the shampoo with the help of WhatsApp emojis. Along with emojis, there are some letters also in the image that might make things easier for you. Some of the names of shampoo are easy but as you keep progressing, the puzzle gets tougher. Some of the WhatsApp emojis in the puzzle are also used for Hindi language words. Basically, the puzzle is a mix of Hindi and English words, making it more tricky to guess the names. People have been searching for the answer to 'Guess the shampoo names' WhatsApp puzzle online since the puzzle is a bit challenging, especially if you do not follow brands or advertisements. These shampoo brands are some of the popular shampoo brands and if you are familiar with the names, the puzzle might be easy for you. There is a total of ten names that you have to guess. If you have been looking for an answer or want to confirm your answers, take a look.

'Guess the shampoo names' answer

Vatika Sunsilk. Head & Shoulders. Dove. Tresemme. Neutrogena. Pantene. Beer. Clinic Plus Garnier

