Cristiano Ronaldo Promised Patrick Evra About Comeback Vs Atletico In 2019 WhatsApp Chat

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently shared a WhatsApp conversation with his ex-teammate at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo that took place in 2019. In the chat, the Portugal star can be seen predicting Juventus' successful comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2018-19 season. Patrice Evra uploaded the screenshots of the conversation on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo completed a historic comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2018-19 Round of 16 second-leg clash.
Juventus entered the second leg with a 0-2 deficit. The Diego Simeone-side completely dominated Juventus in their own back yard and the Old Lady had a big mountain to climb against Atletico Madrid's lethal defence in the second leg. However, Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly changed the course of the match. 'Mr. Champions League' scored a hat-trick to carry Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2018-19 season. Patrice Evra couldn't hold back on his excitement and uploaded the conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo five days before the match.
Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world 🌎 we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god 🙏🏼for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number 😂😂😂 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer
