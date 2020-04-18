Cristiano Ronaldo Promised Patrick Evra About Comeback Vs Atletico In 2019 WhatsApp Chat

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently shared a WhatsApp conversation with his ex-teammate at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo that took place in 2019. In the chat, the Portugal star can be seen predicting Juventus' successful comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2018-19 season. Patrice Evra uploaded the screenshots of the conversation on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo completed a historic comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2018-19 Round of 16 second-leg clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid: The greatest showman in Champions League history

Juventus entered the second leg with a 0-2 deficit. The Diego Simeone-side completely dominated Juventus in their own back yard and the Old Lady had a big mountain to climb against Atletico Madrid's lethal defence in the second leg. However, Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly changed the course of the match. 'Mr. Champions League' scored a hat-trick to carry Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2018-19 season. Patrice Evra couldn't hold back on his excitement and uploaded the conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo five days before the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid: Patrice Evra's Instagram post

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atletico Madrid