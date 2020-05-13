Guinea Pig Runs Towards Owner After Getting Separated, Netizens Call It 'pure Love'

An adorable video depicting the true human-animal bond has taken the internet by storm with many terming it as 'pure love'. The heartwarming clip shows a guinea pig sniffing around when the teeny animal realizes that it has been separated from its owner. It then immediately runs towards it owner resting only after it climbs over him.

My guinea pig runs towards me when we get seperated!! pic.twitter.com/EUqMQq2Ouc — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) May 12, 2020

The video which was recently shared on Twitter has left netizens in awe. The 11-second clip has racked up over 17 thousand views and nearly two thousand likes. The post has also been flooded with comments from netizens who lauded the impeccable bond between the two.

'How did you train him?'

Pure love 💜🐾 — Okaryn Maneiro🌹 (@OkarynManeiro) May 12, 2020

"Speaking on behalf of Guinea Pigs from all over the world, I should rather it be known that humans emit an odor that is sumptuous to us: Fresh produce. We will follow you wherever you roam, if only you would lettuce." — I Shan't Believe It (@IShantBelieveIt) May 12, 2020

I think they’re smart and know their owners — fran (@Fw1737) May 12, 2020

Love Guinea pigs :) So smart and sweet! — KANTI (@KANTI16399149) May 12, 2020

How did you train him to do that? — Freedom Bisoux (@freedom_bisoux) May 13, 2020

In another heartwarming story of pet-owner reunion, Emilie Talermo, from San Fransico, US has finally reunited with her mini Australian shepherd after two months. According to reports, the blue-eyed canine, Jackson was found in California. 31-year-old Talmermo reportedly said that, on April 20, she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale which is approximately 370 miles away in Southern California. She was then told that they had found Jackson and sent the photographs of her beloved dog. The organisation revealed that someone had dropped off a dog with a microchip connected to her phone number which they traced back.

