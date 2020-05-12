Jodhpur Teen Fights Off Armed Chinkara Poachers, Netizens Salute His 'exemplary Courage'

In an act of courage, a 15-year-old from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who fought and overpowered the armed poachers with a licensed 303 rifle and saved the wildlife is being applauded on the internet. The incident was shared on the official Twitter handle of The ERDS Foundation - an NGO working in Western Rajasthan for environment conservation that caught the attention of people. Social media is now honouring the courageous act of the class 10th boy who confronted the poachers in an attempt to save a Chinkara who was shot at by the armed men.

In the post which is now being widely shared, The ERDS Foundation wrote, “Gun left by poachers, but escaped with dead Chinkara in the dark of night. The case was reported to nearby Police Station, Balesar, Jodhpur. Further investigation is going on. We salute such warriors”.

The foundation further notified that the boy was safe and in good health. In another footage, Mukesh could be seen narrating the whole incident as to how his friend Pukhraj and he, confronted the armed men that carried assault rifles. “Since the lockdown was announced, every night a group of us patrol from 8 PM till 2 AM. This is to ensure that the wildlife in this region remains protected,” Mukesh explained in the video. Further, he said, the two boys were on a motorcycle conducting their routine night patrolling in the outskirts of the village when they heard a gunshot.

Read: Snake Slithers Into ATM Kiosk In Ghaziabad, Netizens Say It Wants 'Hiss-ab' Of Its Money

Read: Toddler Bakes Pizza In An Adorable Video, Gives Netizens 'culinary Goals'

He is Mukesh Bishnoi, Age 15 yrs, Class 10 student. Yesterday night heard a gun shot, ran towards that direction with two of his other friends. Had a faceoff with two armed (Licensed 303 Rifle) Chinkara poachers. Able to overpowered gunned poacher after a good tussle. pic.twitter.com/Hvk4HAVGcI — The ERDS Foundation (@and_ecology) May 11, 2020

Immediately, the duo rode their bike towards the location and came face-to-face with four poachers who had just shot chinkara who bled profusely. Despite the men outnumbering the two heroes, and armed, Mukesh and Pukhraj tried to stop them in order to safeguard the wildlife. Shortly, nervous witnessing the act of courage from the two boys, the men fled the site leaving their weapons behind.

His courage is exemplary. Salute🙏 — Dr Bhagirath Manda IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) May 12, 2020

Hope he gets police protection....!

Keep him n his friends safe.... — 🇮🇳 Renu Gadgil 🇮🇳 (@RenuGadgil) May 12, 2020

Wow!!! Hats off to the Kiddos, for taking it up on themselves for fighting poachers. Great job, and hope he gets well rewarded to continue doing good work towards saving wildlife 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — @ul V (@AttulV) May 11, 2020

@PMOIndia This guy deserves a bravery award — Pramod (@rkpramodrk) May 11, 2020

Great job by Mukesh. Hope somehow he can come to know how people from the entire country are proud of him. — Ayan Kumar Das (@Ayan_Dastweets) May 11, 2020

Great job & power to Bishnois . — Ameet Tyagi (@Ameet03279509) May 11, 2020

Who are these poachers? Are they hunting for trophy or meat for their own consumption or some high profile 5 star resorts? Police should find out this, it is highly possible they are hunting to supply meat to 5 star resorts. — Snehal (@Snehal25283238) May 12, 2020

“They were four of them and they also had a weapon which I caught hold off, but I was pushed to the ground, and that is when they made their escape,” Mukesh said in the video. In an interview with a news outlet, when asked if he doesn’t fear for his life, Mukesh reportedly said that it was his duty and he was not fearful at all. Rajasthan lists Chinkara as the official state animal which is endangered and comes under India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Read: China: Aerial Footage Of Zhuhai Opera House Leaves Netizens Mesmerised

Read: 'Spot The Cat': Picture Of Cat Camouflaged In Forest Leaves Netizens Baffled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.