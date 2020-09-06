Video: Gymnast Performs Tall Jumping Backflips With Perfection, Netizens Impressed

A video of an athlete’s mind-blowing gymnastic skills wherein he performs tall jumping backflips has left the viewers stunned. In footage that he shared on his official Instagram handle, Vikram Selvam is seen acing the multiple backflips on a leather mat showcasing the athleticism that has earned him laurels across the internet. An exceedingly fit and pulling the moves with perfection, Selvam does the backflips without a breather at a go. A renowned gymnast and a lifestyle coach by profession in Chennai, he relishes quite a huge fan following for his motivational stunts and body workouts.

With over 7 million views on Instagram, the clip opens with energetic Selvam performing backflips on a long mat in his backyard demonstrating physical wellbeing and agile bodily movements. While jumps mid-air and lands on the mat smoothly, Instagrammers virtually cheered at his strength in the comments. A standing backflip is known to be one of the toughest exercises to pull. however, Selvam heaves away in the air with his entire body weight and effortlessly hits the ground in a standing posture not ceasing to impress the watchers. Showcasing one of the coolest moves ever witnessed, the gymnast portrays his cross-fit skills.

Read: Morning Exercise Crowd At Delhi's India Gate Alarms Netizens: 'Need Covid Lockdown Again'

Read: YouTuber Builds Guitar Using 1,200 Colour Pencils, Netizens Ask To Play 'Colour My World'

Netizens hail his physical fitness

“How much time to learn gymnastics?”a user asked, impressed. “Your hard work is visible!” Said another. “Ready for roadies broo,” the third wrote. Earlier, in a similar kind of a video, a woman clad in saree aced a perfect backflip on the road. Not only are internet users calling the skills of the woman “amazing” but some also noted that true talent does not need anything. The 14-second-long clip showing the backflip in slow motion garnered over 192k views and nearly 14k likes. One of the Twitter users has also claimed that the woman in the video was Mili Sarkar and posted a video of her training and called her “wonder woman”.

Read: Man Makes Music Out Of Melons And Kiwis, Netizens Call It 'Melon-dious'

Read: Video: Antics Of Barber Seeking Perfection Leave Netizens Desiring For 'more Like Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.