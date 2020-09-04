Man makes music out of Melons and Kiwis, netizens call it 'Melon-dious'

A unique music video of a man creating music out of melons and kiwis has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Former American Basketball player Rex Chapman, the video shows a young man creating music using the energy stored in fruits. Shared originally by a user named Theo Shantonas, the flabbergasting clip has racked up over 3.4 million views.

The video clip shows the young playing electronic music by his poolside. However, he uses his special instrument constructed with three fruits-Watermelons, Musk Melons, and Kiwis to create the melody. As the video proceeds, he could be seen gently tapping the fruits to produce the melody. The fruits which have electrodes attached to them could be seen connected to an amplifier which eventually produces the sound. In the caption, Chapman wrote that he was literally playing "melons."

melon-dious

Leaving everybody amused, the video has racked up 134 thousand likes and over three thousand retweets. While a lot of people have dubbed its as "melon-dious", others have tried to figure out how the music actually created. Meanwhile, explaining the phenomenon, one user wrote, "Pretty cool how we now know placing electrodes on biological material, even fruits can create sounds like a human can manipulate into music. Maybe in future, this’ll lead to new ways to give literal voices to ppl who lose theirs. Fun inventions can lead to life-changing ones" while another joked, "If the puts on some blindfolds, he can call himself Blind Melon."

Nobody listens to techno.



Need molly to listen to techno.



In which case I ain't got none.



I ain't never taking molly.



I have once. I still dont like techno. — The MOR gan The Better (@def_morgan) September 3, 2020

if this is actual real I'll eat my computer monitor — Mens League AllSTAR (@MensLeaguerPro) September 3, 2020

Electronic triggers. Vibrations are picked up and transformed into sound, like electronic drum set. — Alan Mayank Wilkins (@AlanMWilkins) September 3, 2020

The people that don't understand the science behind this so claim it isn't real are the descendents of the people who drowned "witches" in Salem. — Nino ☠️ (@419s_NINO) September 3, 2020

This guy is wasted, not only does he have the coordination skills to fly a helicopter, when it breaks he can fix it with a watermelon. — Frank Mortimer (@Frank_Mortimer) September 3, 2020

