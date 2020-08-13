‘It’s OK To Just Chill’: Harsh Goenka's 'stress Buster' Message Motivates People

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 13 took to Twitter to share #ThursdayThoughts in a bid to urge netizens to just simply ‘chill’. Amid such unprecedented times, when several people are struggling to cope with mental stress and anxiety, Goenka’s tweet definitely left internet users with a valuable lesson.

While taking to the micro-blogging site, Goenka wrote it is ‘ok’ to ‘stay ok’. The business tycoon emphasised that ‘it’s ok’ to cancel appointments, call, change mind, be alone or to just ‘do nothing’ at all. He also urged netizens to just ‘chill’ and ‘take a holiday’ if that is going to help them keep calm and wash away mid-day blues.

It’s OK to cancel an appointment.

It’s OK to not reply to that call.

It’s OK to change your mind.

It’s OK to want to be alone.

It’s OK to take a holiday.

It’s OK to do nothing.

It’s OK to just chill.

It’s OK to stay OK.#ThursdayThoughts — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 13, 2020

Netizens say ‘it’s ok to believe in impossible’

Since shared, Goenka’s wise words have garnered nearly 1,800 likes and several comments. While some Twitter users praised the business tycoon, others simply wrote, “Sometimes it is also OK not to feel OK”. One user said, “Its ok to be late sometimes or not doing on time”. Another added, “We are responsible to keep ourselves HEALTHY both MENTALLY and PHYSICALLY! People can be harsh and drive you insane! So hold on to your core strengths and values but do needful so that you are the person you want to be & remain sane to survive and thrive in this world”.

It's okay to believe in the impossible — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) August 13, 2020

It’s OK to laugh loudly.

It’s OK to cry ur heart out.

It’s OK to wear what you want.

It’s OK to not be bothered what people would say.

It’s OK to sing when you want.

It’s OK to go for long drives.

It’s OK to just sit and gaze at the sky.

It’s OK to be yourself.#ThursdayThoughts — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) August 13, 2020

It's Okay not to be Okay! — Akanksha (@AkankshaTandel) August 13, 2020

Stress buster. — Devidas Patil (@TheDSPatil) August 13, 2020

Wonderful thought Sir 👍👍👍 — Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar302) August 13, 2020

Self-care ❤️ — Meghnad Dutta (@MeghnadDutta) August 13, 2020

It's OK to just follow ur heart.

It's Ok to not think what others will say.

It's OK to not worry I'm in pajama & still going out.

It's OK to not to tweet about ongoing trends sometimes.

It's OK if you want to cry.

It's OK be a child sometimes.

It's OK to laugh out hard sometimes. — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) August 13, 2020

