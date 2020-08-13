Last Updated:

‘It’s OK To Just Chill’: Harsh Goenka's 'stress Buster' Message Motivates People

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 13 took to Twitter to share #ThursdayThoughts in a bid to urge netizens to just simply ‘chill’.

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 13 took to Twitter to share #ThursdayThoughts in a bid to urge netizens to just simply ‘chill’. Amid such unprecedented times, when several people are struggling to cope with mental stress and anxiety, Goenka’s tweet definitely left internet users with a valuable lesson. 

While taking to the micro-blogging site, Goenka wrote it is ‘ok’ to ‘stay ok’. The business tycoon emphasised that ‘it’s ok’ to cancel appointments, call, change mind, be alone or to just ‘do nothing’ at all. He also urged netizens to just ‘chill’ and ‘take a holiday’ if that is going to help them keep calm and wash away mid-day blues. 

Netizens say ‘it’s ok to believe in impossible’ 

Since shared, Goenka’s wise words have garnered nearly 1,800 likes and several comments. While some Twitter users praised the business tycoon, others simply wrote, “Sometimes it is also OK not to feel OK”. One user said, “Its ok to be late sometimes or not doing on time”. Another added, “We are responsible to keep ourselves HEALTHY both MENTALLY and PHYSICALLY! People can be harsh and drive you insane! So hold on to your core strengths and values but do needful so that you are the person you want to be & remain sane to survive and thrive in this world”. 

