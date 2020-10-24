Video: US Man Plans 'surprise Funeral' On Partner's Birthday; Netizens Say 'it's Weird'

In an attempt to express love and make his value known, a man threw a surprise funeral for his boyfriend on his birthday which he walked into, taken aback, and where everyone pretended like he didn’t exist. To promote the idea that one didn’t have to wait for someone to pass to say good things, feel the void, and remember how important they were, Eli McCann’s partner Skylar Westerdahl, who he married, arranged his last rites for his 33rd birthday party for his beloved to witness.

Sharing the photos of the ceremony on his Twitter handle, McCann sounded mixed feelings, as on one hand, he was sentimental about how much he meant for his friends and family, and on the other hand, he was unable to come to terms with the fact that his partner arranged his funeral. In a Twitter post, McCann explained that he got to read his own obituary, a delicious coffin cake that he was lucky to have gotten to see, and heartfelt eulogies. The man could even witness the emotions of his mother that went into organizing the programs.

In 2017 my husband (then boyfriend) threw a surprise funeral for my birthday because “people shouldn’t have to die in order for their friends to gather and say why they loved them.” He instructed everyone to ignore me so it would be like I was a ghost visiting my own wake. pic.twitter.com/bQkzjW4w8Q — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

My mother helped him make programs for it. pic.twitter.com/NGEw6i5Dtq — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

And here’s a video of part of the program. https://t.co/OhLW3I79Uk — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

All this, McCann witnessed all the while present in the room but treated like he had departed. “He melts my heart constantly, but especially when his expressions of love get weird,” McCann wrote about his partner in the Twitter thread, adding, “he [his partner Skylar] instructed everyone to ignore me so it would be like I was a ghost visiting my own wake.” Although the funeral was organized in 2017, McCann reminisced by sharing photos. One could see his younger days photo frame beside the flower spewed cascade on the wooden table, and a scented candle lighted in his memory. In a beautifully decorated corner, a standee read, “please take a card and share a memory of Eli W. McCann.” Next to it, many colourful pens scattered and plant decors were installed.

Netizens say it's 'weird, loving, strange'

Meanwhile, an orchestra played to the tunes of McCann’s preferred musical numbers and a giant screen displayed visuals of ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ by Bette Midler. His friends delivered sentimental messages. “Although he did not die peacefully, he left this world the only way he would have wanted - as the center of attention,” one obituary read. “Friends remember Eli as a warm, kind and oftentimes generous soul, who loved those who loved him, but not as much as he loved his own hair,” read another, as McCann stood there listening.

While learning this has changed my world forever, what especially has me curious is what was shown during the “viewing of remains”. — Steve Boyer ✌🏼 (@stevejboyer) October 22, 2020

Ok, I know it's a funeral but "viewing of remains"???? Did that happen???? — Riley Mabry (@rmabry97) October 22, 2020

Weird. I remember someone really great writing your obituary — The Meg (@MegMorleyWalter) October 22, 2020

I'm not sure whether to be horrified or deeply moved. pic.twitter.com/FXzAKMBH7Y — Trent Clegg 🏳️‍🌈 (@trent_clegg) October 22, 2020

I have so many conflicted feelings about this but I hope you loved it! — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) October 22, 2020

They even have remains viewing on the program pic.twitter.com/PiX4xcKEXm — Zipporah (Waithaka) Kuria 🦋 (@SimplyZippy) October 23, 2020

That is the best birthday story I’ve ever heard. — Marc Olivier (@takeoutphoto) October 22, 2020

This is the level of morbid that feels perfect to me. I really would like to be friends with your husband. (You seem awesome as well) — Jka “FINALLY got to vote” Boyd (@jkaboyd2) October 22, 2020

I am in love with everything about this and he’s a keeper — Jessie McLaughlin🌝✨ (@losfamgeles) October 22, 2020

i have VERY mixed feelings about this cause i would definitely do something like this for my ex and be like "your dead to me" — TEE (@TerraEilan) October 22, 2020

I'm coloured so it makes sense that I'm split between this being fun & also not cool at all. 😭😂 — dré the rapper (@DreCourtSilver) October 23, 2020

