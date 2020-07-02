Last Updated:

‘Good News And Bad News’: Twitter Says 2020 Is Half Over, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

July 1 marks the second half of the year and Twitter took to the micro-blogging site and called it ‘good news and bad news’, while netizens shared funny memes.

Bhavya Sukheja
Good news

From Australian bushfires to coronavirus pandemic, so far 2020 has been 'a chapter of an apocalyptic novel'. However, as July 1 marks the second half of the year, Twitter called it ‘good news and bad news’. While some internet users hope that the next half of the year will mark a greater beginning, others shared hilarious memes and tweets concerning the year 2020 till now. 

'2020 is half over' 

The ‘dark’ year began with the disastrous Australian bushfires, then came the US-Iran warlike state of affairs. The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus jolted the whole world, while some parts even witnessed cyclones, earthquakes and rising temperatures. The year has positively been harsh and with rising circumstances of COVID-19 each day, it surely is hard to predict what the next six months will be like. 

Amid the pandemic, it was recently also suggested that the events of the apocalypse are taking place in the world. The year 2020 also saw 'doomsday prediction', however, it failed again and left several internet users with a hope for a 'new birth'. From expressing ‘exhaustion’ to praying that the rest of the year is better than the first, netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the ‘beginning of a new chapter’. 

First Published:
