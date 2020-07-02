‘Good News And Bad News’: Twitter Says 2020 Is Half Over, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

From Australian bushfires to coronavirus pandemic, so far 2020 has been 'a chapter of an apocalyptic novel'. However, as July 1 marks the second half of the year, Twitter called it ‘good news and bad news’. While some internet users hope that the next half of the year will mark a greater beginning, others shared hilarious memes and tweets concerning the year 2020 till now.

Good news and bad news:



2020 is half over — Twitter (@Twitter) July 1, 2020

'2020 is half over'

The ‘dark’ year began with the disastrous Australian bushfires, then came the US-Iran warlike state of affairs. The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus jolted the whole world, while some parts even witnessed cyclones, earthquakes and rising temperatures. The year has positively been harsh and with rising circumstances of COVID-19 each day, it surely is hard to predict what the next six months will be like.

Amid the pandemic, it was recently also suggested that the events of the apocalypse are taking place in the world. The year 2020 also saw 'doomsday prediction', however, it failed again and left several internet users with a hope for a 'new birth'. From expressing ‘exhaustion’ to praying that the rest of the year is better than the first, netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the ‘beginning of a new chapter’.

wait why bad news

what happens after 2020 pic.twitter.com/fmz7HkARM9 — Max Power ❁ (@MaxPuissanceOG) July 2, 2020

This Six Month was very sad time. we have lost a lot. 😭 — Manish Siddhartha (@manishk61744256) July 2, 2020

The second half of 2020 after you've lived through the tutorial first half pic.twitter.com/Rm5ZUpPfx7 — Cherry's Delight (@MommyOneeChan) July 1, 2020

Half of 2020 is over. Let’s pray this 2nd half is better than the 1st.... — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) July 1, 2020

2020 First Half Over :

Second Half Be Like : pic.twitter.com/scSF9Pa1hC — Park Gwang-Ho (@kandaknd) July 2, 2020

2020 is half over and everything is still terrifying pic.twitter.com/5F5y0RfsiG — 𝚛𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@rilegoesthemile) July 1, 2020

when you realize 2020 is almost half way over pic.twitter.com/h7EVY0Pnkb — Music City (@MusicCityDC) July 1, 2020

Me realizing it’s July 1st and just waiting to see what fresh hell 2020 releases upon us for this month pic.twitter.com/mJm5n5qZkt — 𝚕 𝚞 𝚗 𝚎. 🍄🌿 (@LuneACNH) July 1, 2020

