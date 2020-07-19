‘Heartwarming’: Video Of Child Feeding Birds Leaves Netizens In Awe

An adorable video of a child feeding food to abandoned birds has resurfaced on the internet. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the video perfectly captures the innocence and love the kid has for the little ‘exhausted ‘birds. Through the video, Nanda also explains the importance of ‘educating the heart’ before ‘educating the mind’.

As per reports, the heartwarming video was shot back in 2018 in Myanmar. While in the clip one can see a little boy feeding five birds food with the help of a wooden stick spoon, the parent reportedly said that the birds landed next to the house and they were unable to fly due to exhaustion. The parent also added that their son fed the birds every day for a week after which they got better. In the short clip, one can see a little child sitting and feeding five small birdies in the most adorable manner.

Educating the mind without educating the heart has no meaning.....

Let’s teach kids that we are born to love🙏 pic.twitter.com/kt2sL5fxoi — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 30,000 times. With over 4,600 likes, while one internet user called the scene ‘beautiful’, others wrote, “This is the real education. All others are just gathering information”. One Twitter user said, “He said "Aaa" at last..like mom, little heart... so sweet”. Another added, “Love to the guileless child and the innocent birds”.

humans think domestic animals live at the mercy of humans but GOD the master programmer created domestic animal as an opportunity to nurture good values in humans and live naturally with the nature enjoying life at its best — #INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR (@stn_in) July 19, 2020

Aww. This is so beautiful. — Ramakrishna Parsekar (@ramparse) July 19, 2020

This is so heartwarming 😊😊 — Lakshmi Sharath (@lakshmisharath) July 19, 2020

And #kindness is the most important tool to spread love🙏❣️ — Mukund Mishra (@MishraMuku) July 19, 2020

Vry meaningful words & equally a touching video !! — SANJAY KUMAR MISRA (@SANJAYK22353694) July 19, 2020

खाना खाने और खिलाने अच्छा तरीका

Patience 👌🙏 — Divya Kaushal (@DivyaKa90436453) July 19, 2020

