‘Heartwarming’: Video Of Child Feeding Birds Leaves Netizens In Awe

An adorable video of a child feeding food to abandoned birds perfectly captures the importance of ‘educating the heart’ before ‘educating the mind’. 

An adorable video of a child feeding food to abandoned birds has resurfaced on the internet. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the video perfectly captures the innocence and love the kid has for the little ‘exhausted ‘birds. Through the video, Nanda also explains the importance of ‘educating the heart’ before ‘educating the mind’. 

As per reports, the heartwarming video was shot back in 2018 in Myanmar. While in the clip one can see a little boy feeding five birds food with the help of a wooden stick spoon, the parent reportedly said that the birds landed next to the house and they were unable to fly due to exhaustion. The parent also added that their son fed the birds every day for a week after which they got better. In the short clip, one can see a little child sitting and feeding five small birdies in the most adorable manner. 

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 30,000 times. With over 4,600 likes, while one internet user called the scene ‘beautiful’, others wrote, “This is the real education. All others are just gathering information”. One Twitter user said, “He said "Aaa" at last..like mom, little heart... so sweet”. Another added, “Love to the guileless child and the innocent birds”. 

