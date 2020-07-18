Good News: From Firefighters Rescuing Dog To BTS ARMY Helping Assam, 5 Best Stories

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them.

Amid such unprecedented dark times and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide, it was recently proved that positive news has an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

‘Avengers’ heroes invite boy who saved little sister from dog attack

Bridger, the 6-year-old boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack and took it on himself has got a very special message from Avengers heroes Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland who play Tony Stark/Iron Man and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The message from the two superstars is the latest one after Bridger received similar appreciation from Captain America aka Chris Evans and Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo a few days ago.

READ: 6-year-old Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack Gets Call From Spider-Man, Iron Man

Firefighter rescue dog stuck in a drainpipe

Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are being widely hailed on the internet for rescuing a two-year-old pup in 20 minutes who was stuck in a drainpipe for three days. The images posted on their social media account show the firefighters holding the dog covered in dust after spending several days in the 18-inch drainpipe at the University of California campus. The statement also said that the firefighters use a hose line to coax the little pooch to another person waiting on the surface. The post has gone viral with many appreciating the SBS fire department for all “the amazing work” they do in the area.

It took SBC about 20 minutes to rescue Sophie, a 2 yr old mix, that had been in a 18” drainpipe for three days on the UC Santa Barbara campus. FF’s used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting FF and was brought to the surface. C/T 12:57 **Call Newsline** pic.twitter.com/I4Y0agpDrs — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 15, 2020

READ: Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck In Drainpipe For Three Days, Netizens Laud The Effort

‘Innovative weekend exercise'

A recently posted video shows how innovative can monkeys get in times of need. The captivating short clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter features a monkey who could be seen devising a unique method to jump from a tree to a nearby building using laws of physics. The video shots amid the picturesque background of hills is now doing rounds on the internet.

Best innovative weekend exercise...

But try only under the supervision of a monkey🙏



( Shared by colleague Sudha) pic.twitter.com/QUIPFEvSdU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 18, 2020

READ: 'High-tech' Monkey Devises Unique Method To Jump From Tree To Building; Watch

BTS Army raise ₹5.8 Lakhs For The Assam Floods

To help the people in Assam, BTS' fandom, aka the ARMY, raised over ₹5.8 lakhs within just 24 hours.

To donate And more detailed articles on what's going on, please take your time to read and help in anyway you can,

The people from assam and concerned indians will always be thankful for your time 💜https://t.co/R7oJ7Algx2 — idk anymore⁷⟭⟬ (@MOONcheekies) July 16, 2020

The BTS ARMY's HELPS INDIA campaign started after a concerned fan shared the above tweets. These tweets went viral online and several members of BTS' ARMY decided to contribute to help people stuck in the Assam floods. This donation campaign was started by Juhi Karekatte and Aakanksha Dutta. Other key BTS ARMY members who helped out include Khachuk Debbarma, Divyanshi Tripathi, Athulya Nair, and Trisha Bhattacharya.

READ: BTS ARMY Starts Campaign And Raises Over ₹5.8 Lakhs For The Assam Floods

Cat’s reaction after ‘reading scary story’

Cute animal clips always tend to leave netizens heart warmed and recently a video of a cat getting startled after ‘reading a scary story’ is making rounds on several social media platforms. Shared on Reddit on July 17, the short clip shows a ‘polite’ cat pawing a Kindle and getting scared. The 13-second-long video starts with a white-and-tangerine coloured feline nibbling the edge of the Kindle. No matter how inquisitive the cat was, it can be seen keeping its gap from the device and sniffing and pawing it from a distance.

READ: Cat Gets Startled After ‘reading A Scary Story’; Watch The Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.