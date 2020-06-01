Video: Pigeon Uses Escalator Handrail, Redditors Ask 'leg Day Or Wing Day?'

A video of a “moody” pigeon taking the escalator’s handrail to descend downwards instead of just relying on its wings has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit on May 31 under the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video was captioned, “This pigeon in an epic battle with handrails”. The clip features the bird reluctant to make efforts with its wings and not willing to perch off as the escalator reaches ground zero. It clearly wants to go up and down several rounds.

With more than 49k upvotes, the clip sparked amusement on the Reddit as users noted that the silly pigeons “are a trooper” who’ve “evolved to know ‘fun’ when they see it”. “If you could train a pigeon, why train it to tell paintings apart? Train it to target a single man to poop on at least,” retorted a viewer, sarcastically. “You joke now, but little did you know that that pigeon is actually training itself. In 2 weeks' time it'll be ready to beat you up the next time you meet,” replied another user.

In the clip that unfurled humour, the “anarchist” bird, going nowhere, used the electric staircases without a “worry or fear of the humans”. It could be seen availing the vertical transport despite having an option to fly, of which, it’s seemingly bored of. It trudges on the handrail with its tiny feet sprinting at some point while making it clear everyone needs a lift sometimes.

Users say it's 'existential crisis'

“Someone better edit this with “Eye of the Tiger” as background music montage style now,” suggests a user, astonished at the bird’s invasion. “For real, the little pigeon is getting his pump on!” pointed out the other saying that the bird was perhaps on a workout regime. “It looks like me trying to get ahead in life,” joked the third, while another agreed that the bird demonstrated “a great metaphor for my mental state”. Immediately, in a comical response to that, one other user wrote, “When he finally jumps off his Sisyphean perch, and on to another one, it’s a metaphor for something, I think.” “I hate pigeons with a passion,” said one other angrily.

Read: Cat Threatens Owner With Eyes In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'it's Fed Up'

Read: Video Of Man Playing Hilarious Prank On Woman Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: France: Photographer Develops 120-year-old Pictures, Process Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: Watermelon-ketchup Combo After Nutella Biryani, Netizens Say '2020 Couldn't Get Any Worse'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.