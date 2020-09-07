Heartwarming Video Of Opossum Shows 'pleasure And Privilege' Of Being A Mother; Watch

Heartwarming video of a female opossum carrying its newborns on the back through the field has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda, the short clip was captioned saying that it shows the “pleasure and privilege” of being a mother. Moved by the nine-second-long clip, hundreds of internet users united to laud the video and talked about how priceless mother’s love is. The video has already garnered over 17.5k views and nearly two thousand likes. Watch:

When burden is a pleasure & privilege💕

Motherhood.. pic.twitter.com/q1TP7LHRgm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2020

‘Beautiful video’, netizens say

Many Twitter users commented under the nine-second-long clip saying that it was “beautiful” and “touching” to see mothers going up and beyond in the caretaking of children. Someone even wrote that such deeds can only be done by a mother because irrespective of an individual’s age, it is the mother who provides courage through all phases of life. Another Twitter user also noted that kids are never a “burden” for parents.

Motherhood is amazing....until...kids are on there own..😊😞 — Uncommon woman🙏💐🙏 (@ushak2015) September 7, 2020

माँ की ममता के आगे सब नतमस्तक हैं.. 😊🙏🙏 — Jitendra S Jorawat (@sighspeaks) September 7, 2020

Overloading is not allowed 😀 — Deepak Kulshrestha (@kul_deepak17) September 7, 2020

Mother never complains for burden❤️ — Praveen Sharma😊 (@vinnivsharma) September 7, 2020

Free riders — jayashree rangarajan (@jayaranga) September 7, 2020

Be it #humanbeing or #animal, there is literally no difference when it comes to being a mother. #Selflessness — Praveen Singh (@praveenboxer07) September 7, 2020

Babies 😍 — Chandrika Balaka 2312 (@chandrikabalaka) September 7, 2020

That's mother, just like mother earth. — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) September 7, 2020

Only a mother could do this. Being a mother gives you all the courage and strength which even u didn’t know that it existed within.. — parul Singh (@parulSi53530462) September 7, 2020

