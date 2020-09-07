Gigantic Lions Walk On The Middle Of The Road, Netizens Say ‘make Way For The Kings’

A video featuring four gigantic African lions in Kruger Park, South Africa, has resurfaced on the internet. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows cars slowing down in the soft drizzle to make way for the lions to walk right in the middle of the road. The clip was initially shared on Facebook back in 2019, however, it has yet again left netizens amazed.

In the video, one can see the male big cats walking invulnerably to fear, in all their glory and with no ounce of botheration by humans or their cars. While the lions can be seen walking in harmony, the cars can be seen piling up behind them. According to reports, the video was shot inside the Kruger National Park, which is known for its safaris.

Wanting a lift. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/UQVxFBSBnc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 6, 2020

Netizens amazed

Since shared, Nanda’s post has been viewed over 14,000 times. With more than 1,600 likes and several comments, while one internet user jokingly wrote that the lions were ‘patrolling’, others said that the ‘king’ is on ‘leisurely walk’ with his family. “Nothing more majestic than watching a pack of the male lion together,” added the third user.

As Nanda in the caption hilariously also wrote that the lions want a lift, netizens commented saying, “That hitchhiking is going to the last known memory”. Another added, “When giving a lift to a stranger is risky, who will give a lift to this gang of bachelors”.

