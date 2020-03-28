'That’s A Cat And A Cat': Video Of Dog And Cat's Playful Fight Wins Internet

Amid coronavirus pandemic, while most people are having a gala time as they have resorted to staying isolated at home, one internet user recently posted a video of a beautiful display of affection between a house cat and a pet dog. Coronavirus outbreak has turned the world upside down as several countries now have lockdown restrictions and people have been subjected to working from home. However, people have managed to keep their spirits high by sharing videos either of their pets or quirky ideas.

An almost 50-second video posted on Reddit shows a cat and a dog playing with each other. The video is action-packed and is filled with classic jumps into each other, pawing, and lots of licking from the cat’s side. Several netizens even pointed out the dog seems more catlike than the feline itself.

The video clip was able to garner more than 46,000 upvotes and thousands of comments. One internet user wrote, “I love how kitty is pretending to bite, and then suddenly starts licking the dog haha”. Another wrote, "that’s not a dog and a cat. That’s a cat and a cat in a dog suit”. One user even called the playful fight between the two animals as “mortal combat”.

'A sassy cat'

Coronavirus has people working from home and several internet users have started to record their furry friends. A user shared a video on social media where his feline, in particular, is having some differences with its human roommate who clearly doesn’t understand the importance of natural lighting and they have certain conflicts of opinions. Captioned ‘day 10’, the clip is now making netizens go ‘aww’. It shows a passive-aggressive interaction between a human and his cat about the positioning of the window blinds.

In the beginning, we see the kitty sitting on top of a sofa starring out of the window; probably thinking of the day its human would be back at work so she could finally have some me-time again. When suddenly, the man in the video stretches his arm, from where he is sitting, to close the blinds. The feline is obviously shocked at this man’s audacity and does a full-turn with a clear ‘did you see what he just did?’ look.

