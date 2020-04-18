COVID-19 Lockdown: Instances When People Went Out Of Their Way To Help Animals

The COVID-19 lockdown has been in effect for a long time and people have diligently been observing social distancing protocols. However, in such instances, several animals have been left out on the street with no one to take care of them. In such grim times, a few animal lovers have stepped up to be the saviour for such voiceless creatures. Here are instances when animal lovers helped stray animals in the best possible way.

Here are some instances when animal lovers went out of their way to help

Saving the monkeys

A local resident from Ramnagar took up the responsibility to feed monkeys outside his home. These monkeys were apparently quite hungry and in a bad condition, according to a news portal. Usually, the monkeys are fed by tourists; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people in the area stopped feeding the monkeys. Hence a local resident took it upon himself to feed buns to the hungry animals.

Police feed the monkeys

Another town in Mathura saw a local policeman feeding some snacks to the monkeys. While the local police officers were ensuring people follow social distancing protocols, one officer took the time to feed a few hungry monkeys.

Stray dogs saved

A lecturer of criminology from Mysore set out to feed the stray dogs in her area. It was reported by a news portal that the lady has been feeding the dogs on a daily basis since the lockdown has been in effect. The lecturer often offers the animals healthy and nutritious food which goes well with their needs.

Another group feeds dogs

A group of animal lovers from Ernakulam regularly head out to feed the stray dogs in their area, according to a news portal. The members of the groups feed them due to the scarcity of food that the strays are facing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The group ensures all safety measures are followed when they head out to feed the strays.

