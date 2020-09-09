Top Hilarious Xbox Series S Memes That You Should Not Miss; Check Out

Microsoft's Xbox Series X has been garnering acclaim. However, the Xbox Series S remains a cheaper alternative for people who might not be into spending $500 on a dedicated gaming console. Check out some of the most hilarious Xbox series S memes:

Xbox Series S Memes

Someone already got that Xbox Series S. pic.twitter.com/xWbJsdXUNx — M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) September 8, 2020

I'm sorry for this. I just had to. pic.twitter.com/4aneiKSQFW — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) September 8, 2020

kitchen almost finished thanks to the xbox series s pic.twitter.com/6cpxazRImn — Maisey - Triss Merigold Stan Account (@Foxhound_Maisey) September 8, 2020

I gonna cook some eggs on my Xbox Series S Signature “Get back in the fucking kitchen edition!” Who wants bacon? Sony better have my waffles covered with their PS5! pic.twitter.com/nQ22wTf3r3 — BidenBro™ 🍥 (@DickTugging) September 8, 2020

Xbox Series S is here with a different design from Series X

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will most definitely be the centre of attention entire time but Xbox Series S might actually get more fans than the other two. Instead of the cuboid-shaped Xbox Series X, this has a standard rectangle, with a large black mesh circle on its side which looks like the buttons on the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It is available in a classic all-white colour scheme, and also expected to be available in black, like the previous consoles.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Microsoft has another next-gen console up in the form of the Xbox Series S. Lockhart codename is what it was named in the recent leaks and rumours. Xbox Series S is a cheaper, all-digital alternative for people who don't want to spend $500 on a dedicated gaming machine.

Xbox Series S Price and Release Date

Microsoft has finally revealed the price of the Xbox Series S and it'll be $299 in the U.S. and £250 in the U.K. This is a lot cheaper than the PS5 or Xbox Series X which are expected to be around $500. And it can also be had for $25 a month through Xbox All Access. This Microsoft's subscription-style system lets you use a console without having to buy it, additionally giving you access to the Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Series S will launch on November 10, which is confirmed by the official announcement shown in the video below:

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Xbox Series S Specs

Microsoft officially is yet to reveal any specs for the Xbox Series X yet. But a leaker going by the name of WalkingCat on Twitter has decided to spill them. Read on.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

The leaker found the details in a leaked trailer for the Xbox Series X. There is no confirmed news on whether the Xbox Series S will have 4 teraflops as rumours previously mentioned. However, other specs and capabilities were revealed.

Xbox Series S will be able to run games up the 1440p resolution at 120fps. Pretty impressive for a $299 console that's expected to be less powerful than an Xbox One X. It will also be able to deliver variable-rate shading and a variable refresh rate, which will be for those with TVs that support refresh rates beyond 60Hz. It will even be able to deliver ray-tracing, though this appears to be a software-enabled take on the rendering, using DirectX rather than custom dedicated hardware which might be also for Xbox Series X. 4K media streaming and upscaling for games is also on the cards, which is another neat feature.

The Xbox Series S is set to have a 512GB SSD. Since modern games can be tens of gigabytes in size, it might be a concern that such an SSD would fill up very quickly so a 1TB of storage space would have been a lot better. The Xbox Series S is most likely going to be a console that targets 1080p to 1440p gaming, with upscaling. Upscaling means that it does not need to render an image at native 4K like the Xbox Series X.

