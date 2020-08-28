Last Updated:

'Hilarious' Periodic Table Mnemonics Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens 'love It'

The “secret method” of a physics teacher to memorize the periodic table has resurfaced on the social media and has now gone viral. Netizens say they 'love it'.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
periodic table

The “secret method” of a physics teacher to memorize the periodic table has resurfaced on the social media and has now gone viral. From ‘Suno Tum Vivah Karlo Mujhse’ to ‘Yeh Zindagi Nahi Mohabbat Tumhari’, the unique first letter Mnemonics of physics tutor  Ajay Yashpal shared on a YouTube channel 'HelloBachho Physics' is doing several rounds across the social media platforms. The Twitter user with name @atharvadotcom recently shared a clip of the entire 14-minute video was shared on the micro-blogging website and has already garnered over 88.4k views. Take a look.

The original YouTube video:

Read - ‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Valuable Insight About People, Netizens Say 'advice Of The Day'

Read - Video Of Four Pooches Performing Rope Skipping With A Man Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Netizens find it ‘hilarious’

From netizens calling it ‘hilarious’ to being curious about the teacher, the video has generated a buzz on the internet. Many Twitter users also recalled their own version of periodic table mnemonics that helped them ace their physics exam during school or college. Some netizens even noted how it is an effective way to memorise many things and others talked about mnemonics ‘saving their life’ in the present-day curriculum to cram things without logic. 

Read - Elephant Rescues An Impala From A Waterhole; Watch Video

Read - UK: Nationwide Appeal Initiated To Find Iconic Aston Martin Stolen From Cheshire Streets

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND