'Hilarious' Periodic Table Mnemonics Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens 'love It'

The “secret method” of a physics teacher to memorize the periodic table has resurfaced on the social media and has now gone viral. From ‘Suno Tum Vivah Karlo Mujhse’ to ‘Yeh Zindagi Nahi Mohabbat Tumhari’, the unique first letter Mnemonics of physics tutor Ajay Yashpal shared on a YouTube channel 'HelloBachho Physics' is doing several rounds across the social media platforms. The Twitter user with name @atharvadotcom recently shared a clip of the entire 14-minute video was shared on the micro-blogging website and has already garnered over 88.4k views. Take a look.

This is why I left the education system pic.twitter.com/k7ksCSseDV — Λtharva (@atharvadotcom) August 26, 2020

The original YouTube video:

Netizens find it ‘hilarious’

From netizens calling it ‘hilarious’ to being curious about the teacher, the video has generated a buzz on the internet. Many Twitter users also recalled their own version of periodic table mnemonics that helped them ace their physics exam during school or college. Some netizens even noted how it is an effective way to memorise many things and others talked about mnemonics ‘saving their life’ in the present-day curriculum to cram things without logic.

Beta maange car scooter bapu raazi - identify which block? :P — Nipun (@nipunnyy) August 26, 2020

Ours was Ber mehnge karke sarkar bahut royi — Priyanka (@thepenwoman) August 26, 2020

Mnemonics are a great way to remember things. Your elitism is leaking because the mnemonic is in hindi.



"My very enlightened mother just showed us nine planets" - My teacher taught it to me 25 years ago, and I never had to think about the order of planets ever since. — Shabda Raaj (@shabda) August 26, 2020

I don't understand why people have to memorize the periodic table. Mendelev created it so that people wouldn't have to waste time memorizing and focus on doing actual science🤷🤦 — Alyssa 👁️👄👁️ (@filmibaby) August 27, 2020

HeLi Na kar rab cuss fareyaad

Beta maange car scooter baap raazi

Scooter ya lo AC

.

.

Began aloo gajar in thela Nana Patekar Aishwarya Sabb Bikhari

😂😂😂

.

.

Now,

The Famous Trigonometry Mnemonic

PBP

HHB

Pandit Badri Prasad

Har Har Bhole

😂😂 — Priya Singh (@priya10_singh) August 27, 2020

I believe that this might actually help. We tend to remember lyrics even tho we haven’t heard the song in awhile — Saksham Vasudeva (@VasudevaSaksham) August 27, 2020

Ahahahaha😂😂😂 the number of variations I have heard for learning the periodic table.



Hi

Lee Ne Ki Rubeena Se Friendship 🙈😂 — Deepkiran Cheema (@DeepkiranC) August 26, 2020

