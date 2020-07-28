Hilarious PUBG Memes Erupts On Twitter After Govt Bans 47 More Chinese Apps

After the Indian government reportedly banned 47 more Chinese apps, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes. Last month, India banned 59 apps with Chinese links for engaging in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country and on July 27 the government reportedly banned more apps, including the popular battle royale game. The news of the possibility of PUBG Mobile being banned in the country has triggered a meme fest on social media.

#ChineseAppBanned

From ‘zindagi barbad ho gayi’ to boys having chest pain after hearing the news, Twitterati surely know how to channel their ‘pain’ into hilarious jokes. Twitter has erupted with memes ever since the reports of #ChinisesAppBanned surfaced. Here are some of the most trending memes;

#Chineseappbanned



Le Zili And PUBG Users - pic.twitter.com/7gsdaIDQAr — Rohit Vertex Goswami 🇮🇳🚩 (@rohit_vertex) July 27, 2020

READ: Good News: From Ryan Reynolds' $5,000 Offer To Miraculous Escape In Crash, 5 Great Stories

Indian govt bans 47 more Chinese app including PUBG



Le pubg player 😜#chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/IutJujvtdD — Adhyata Pathak (@Adhyatapathak) July 27, 2020

READ: 'Will Keep Enough Vaccine Doses For Parsis': Poonawalla-Screwvala Exchange Can't Be Missed

After 59 another 47 Chinese app banned....#chineseappbanned



Le PubG lover:- pic.twitter.com/ugeyKGZGg2 — रामदयाल ( 𝐑 𝐃 ) 📚 (@imramdyal) July 27, 2020

*After Banned 59 Apps *

Now India banned 47 more Chinese Apps



Pubg: #Chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/UcZtwsCUV2 — Memegious💙 (@memegious) July 27, 2020

#Chineseappbanned on trending



If PUBG Bans



Le PUBG Streamers ~ pic.twitter.com/eY1hD6JzU6 — Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) July 27, 2020

READ: Bizarre! Goat Arrested By Kanpur Police For Not Wearing Mask Amid COVID-19

When boys realized that this time there are chances of getting pubg ban too.#chineseappbanned #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/HStQNlPrY4 — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) July 27, 2020

PUBG is one of the most popular smartphone mobile games in India and many other countries. In India alone, the app boasts of over 175 million downloads. The app has also been subject to heavy criticism several times in the past but for a different reason. According to sources, a ban on 275 apps has started to surface online a month after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, citing data security concerns.

An official notification regarding the ban and the list of applications will be released soon, sources added. Some of the apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

READ: Norwegian Man Sets World Record For Singing Elvis Presley Songs For 50 Hours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.