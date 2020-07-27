Good News: From Ryan Reynolds' $5,000 Offer To Miraculous Escape In Crash, 5 Great Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From coronavirus outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind during these days. To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From viral cat videos to Joker from Batman skiing in New York, these are five best from today.

Narrow Escape For People As Plane Crashes In Field

According to reports, a helicopter which was carrying 4 people crashed in a field in the United Kingdom. Reports suggest that the pilot was practising emergency landing. Fortunately, to everyone’s surprise, all of the four passengers are safe and nobody is hurt. According to reports by the Kent Police Department, emergency services were called immediately after the crash.

HERNE BAY update: Luckily, the helicopter that crashed into a field did not catch fire when it made an emergency landing. Pic Facebook. pic.twitter.com/MGWt8ARvxy — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) July 26, 2020

Tiny cat sitting in a fishbowl

A video showing a kitten inside a fish bowl is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Reddit on July 26. It shows a tiny black and white-furred kitten curled up inside a fishbowl. The bowl is placed horizontally on a carpeted floor. The cat is twirling inside the bowl and enjoying her time. However, after some time a bright pink coloured ball catches her attention and she gets diverted completely.

Ryan Reynolds offers cash reward for returning woman's teddy

Ryan Reynolds reposted a woman's story, who lost a teddy bear with the voice of her mother, and announced a reward of $5,000 to anyone who returned it. “I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote. According to reports, the bag that woman lost also has other valuable items including her iPad, citizenship card and her fiancée’s passport, social insurance cards etc, however, she said that it was concerned about teddy and really wanted it back. Netizens are not only joining efforts for the woman to get back her teddy bear but are also lauding the actor for standing up for her.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Batman's Joker goes jet skiing in New York

An event that has left everybody stunned shows Joker jet skiing in New York. Footage of the adventure, that is now doing rounds of the internet shows a man dressed as Batman’s arch-enemy, Joker jet skiing in East river in New York. With 2020, unfolding unexpectedly, netizens are now opining that they won’t be surprised if it turns out to be real Joker.

New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh — Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020

Man sets World Record for singing Elvis Presley songs for 50 hours

A Norwegian man has reportedly set a new world record for singing for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds without any break as a part of online competition. The name of this man is Kjell Henning Bjornstad and is called the impersonator of Elvis Presley. He is also known by his stage name, that is, "Kjell Elvis”. Elvis Aaron Presley was an American singer and actor. He is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and is often referred to as the "King of Rock and Roll".

Rover, the cat impresses netizens

Another animal video has gone viral on social media and netizens are showing immense love. The video shows cat walking across a wooden floor, wearing a bizarre outfit. The video was posted from the cat’s very own account with bio saying, ‘Adventure cat, Your favorite runway meowdel, Living my best nine lives’.

