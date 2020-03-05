'Oscar worthy': 10-year-old's movie trailer about her parents’ divorce wins internet

A hilarious trailer made by a 10-year-old girl has taken over the internet. The 10-year-old girl made a trailer about her parents' divorce and channelled her grief and creativity into this 'Oscar-worthy' imaginative film project.

Victoria Valle Remond, who is now 17 years old (according to her Twitter account @filmtrashed), had rediscovered the movie trailer which she had made seven years ago and shared it on social media and Twitter is all abuzz with this amusing trailer.

WHEN I WAS 10 I MADE AN IMOVIE TRAILER FOR MY PARENTS DIVORCE AND I JUST FOUND IT??? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eVJkosgOBX — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 3, 2020

READ:Jared Leto Makes The Big DC To Marvel Switch As 'Morbius' Movie Trailer Releases

AMUSING TRAILER

The movie trailer for Robin Scarlett's film 'A Shattered Relationship' features an array of photographs of the relationship between the creator's parents', combined with dramatic music. The tweet has got more than 300,000 likes along with 50,000 retweets, followed by loads of hilarious reactions. Have a look at the comments.

This is brilliant! And sad that it's real for so many families. You should have won awards for this trailer. Eagerly awaiting your next project. — Michele - Lyme (@tickedofflymie) March 4, 2020

i love this 😭 — maria (@mariaxest) March 4, 2020

the way this should have been nominated for an oscar, biggest snub of the decade !!!! — izzy john misty (@izzyaghahowa) March 3, 2020

BROKEN FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL 😭 — alexis (@PRlS0NERSS) March 3, 2020

However, the legitimacy of Remond creating the trailer when she was just 10-year-old has been questioned by people, as the trailer exhibits professional editing skills, which, a 10-year-old cannot possess. To this, Remond responded with a comment on Twitter:

all you weirdos saying i didn’t make this at age 10...i’m a film buff and film major where do u think that interest starts 💀💀 — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 4, 2020

So did the end up divorced?? I'm too emotionally invested in this story now — Ian Tan (@IanTan96) March 4, 2020

they divorced twice ❤️ — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 4, 2020



READ: Amitabh Bachchan Missing From 'AB Aani CD' Trailer Which Is All About Him

READ: Tamilrockers Leaks Oscar-nominated 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.