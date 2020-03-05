The Debate
'Oscar Worthy': 10-year-old's Movie Trailer About Her Parents’ Divorce Wins Internet

What’s Viral

The 10-year-old girl made a trailer about her parents' divorce and channelled her grief and creativity into this 'Oscar-worthy' imaginative film project. 

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Oscar worthy': 10-year-old's movie trailer about her parents’ divorce wins internet

A hilarious trailer made by a 10-year-old girl has taken over the internet. The 10-year-old girl made a trailer about her parents' divorce and channelled her grief and creativity into this 'Oscar-worthy' imaginative film project. 

Victoria Valle Remond, who is now 17 years old (according to her Twitter account @filmtrashed), had rediscovered the movie trailer which she had made seven years ago and shared it on social media and Twitter is all abuzz with this amusing trailer.

AMUSING TRAILER

The movie trailer for Robin Scarlett's film 'A Shattered Relationship' features an array of photographs of the relationship between the creator's parents', combined with dramatic music. The tweet has got more than 300,000 likes along with 50,000 retweets, followed by loads of hilarious reactions. Have a look at the comments.

 

However, the legitimacy of Remond creating the trailer when she was just 10-year-old has been questioned by people, as the trailer exhibits professional editing skills, which, a 10-year-old cannot possess. To this, Remond responded with a comment on Twitter: 

 


First Published:
