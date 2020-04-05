Hilarious video of tiger fearing a house cat leaves netizens in splits

A hilarious video of a house cat scaring away a huge tiger is doing rounds on the internet. The video posted by an IFS officer, Susanta Nanda on Twitter has netizens in splits. The video shows a cat continuously staring at a tiger who is inside a cage. The tiger then softly approaches the cat, but the cat seems to dislike it and tries to scare away the tiger. In a very surprising reaction, the tiger gets frightened and steps away from the cat.

The video was uploaded on April 5 and so far has accumulated more than 8,000 views and over a thousand likes. Take a look at the video below.

Hey Bhagawan....

Anymore proof that house cats don’t fear anything☺️ pic.twitter.com/2xbdEogoF0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Netizens in splits

i need this one to train mine! :P — Anuradha Sah (@sah_anuradha) April 5, 2020

House cats knows better whose in cage... intelligent guy — seshu (@seshu1709) April 5, 2020

Dats d reason house cats r known as 'Sher ki Mausi Billi'. — ShringiTiwari (@ShringiTiwari) April 5, 2020

Feisty! 😊 — Adite Banerjie (@adite) April 5, 2020

Lol. Just the open the cage. — Warrior Princess (@_peacefulmind) April 5, 2020

Big cat vs Small cat( courageous cat) 😜 — sravani (@sravani950570) April 5, 2020

This shows size doesn't matter.. attitude does!😎🤣 — Sandeep Pai (@iamsandeeppai) April 5, 2020

She is after all sher ki mausi — manisha (@v_manisha) April 5, 2020

'Nature rebooting itself'

In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

