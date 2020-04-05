The Debate
Hilarious Video Of Tiger Fearing A House Cat Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

Recently an Indian Forest Service officer has shared a video of a large tiger in a cage and a ‘house cat’ that is staring the tiger down.

Updated On:
Hilarious video of tiger fearing a house cat leaves netizens in splits

A hilarious video of a house cat scaring away a huge tiger is doing rounds on the internet. The video posted by an IFS officer, Susanta Nanda on Twitter has netizens in splits. The video shows a cat continuously staring at a tiger who is inside a cage. The tiger then softly approaches the cat, but the cat seems to dislike it and tries to scare away the tiger. In a very surprising reaction, the tiger gets frightened and steps away from the cat. 

The video was uploaded on April 5 and so far has accumulated more than 8,000 views and over a thousand likes. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens in splits

'Nature rebooting itself'

In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

 

 

First Published:
