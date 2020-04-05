The Debate
'Sweet Beauty': This Cat Brings Slippers For Her Owner Every Morning; Watch

What’s Viral

A Reddit user posted a short clip of 16 seconds and explained how her mother used to talk about the cat’s habit of bringing her slippers every morning.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai
beauty

A video of a pet cat bringing its parent’s slippers has been making several rounds on the internet. A Reddit user posted a short clip of 16 seconds and explained how her mother used to talk about the cat’s habit of bringing her slippers every morning. However, the caption also said that she did not believe her mother until she received the video. In the 16-second-clip, the furry animal can be seen meow-ing and bringing brown slippers of its parent and then going away.

'So cute'

The viral video has now been shared across social media platforms from some people calling it “so cute” to others comparing the cat in the video to their pets. One of them even commented that her cat would instead bring a loaf of bread to bed and shred it all by itself. One of Reddit users even said, “I love the aggressive meowing once she succeeds in bringing the slipper”. Another said, “I loved the om nom nom meow she did”.

