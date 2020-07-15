Himesh Reshammiya Says He Composed 300 Songs & Netizens Have A Field Day; Check Memes

During the lockdown, several celebs have been spending their time in being productive. Among the many singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya seems to have had a productive quarantine. The singer recently revealed how he spent his time during the lockdown. And this news is sure going to leave fans stunned.

During a recent interview with a news portal, the actor/singer revealed that during the lockdown he has been spending his time by composing music. He also said that music is a calming force and he has composed about 700 songs for a massive project. He also said that among the 700 songs, he has composed 300 new songs during this lockdown.

Himesh further added that the project has inspired him to create new compositions. He also revealed he is really looking forward to announcing the project. He also revealed that this project has been a game-changer for him. Himesh also said that the songs have some great melodies which are very necessary for the music market especially in today’s times.

Netizens react

After the singer’s revelations about his new project began to make rounds on the Internet, netizens took to the microblogging site sharing memes about the same. They have been leaving several comments about what the singer said during his interview. One of the users wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya has composed 300 songs in lockdown. While the other one tweeted saying, “Himesh Reshammiya has said he has recorded 300 songs during the lockdown. Told you the second wave was coming.” Check out some more tweets from netizens below.

Himesh Reshammiya : "I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown"



*Meanwhile everyone 🙆‍♂:- pic.twitter.com/M0LpN58kat — Lakshya Rathore ⚡ (@Lakshyar08) July 14, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya has composed 300 songs in lockdown..

(Another Pandemic awaits us 🤦🤦) pic.twitter.com/yifXzuca2X — 🇮🇳gujju_वॉकर (@prateek_shah47) July 15, 2020

Only a Himesh Reshammiya and Kumar Sanu collab can save 2020 now — Ujasha Tripathi (@UjashaTeaparty) July 14, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya,

त तण नण नाणा, tandoori night's

( to be specific ) https://t.co/wK3Eqq7RmJ — L Tendulkar (@sensitivelether) July 15, 2020

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya & Javed Ali Are New 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Judges?

Himesh Reshammiya: I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown.



Tweeps, wait for another pandemic after corona 😳😷 — Usha (@mauna_rao) July 15, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya has said he has recorded 300 songs during the lockdown. Told you the second wave was coming.#HimeshReshammiya #MEMES #Bollywood #pandemic #coronavirus — Punliners (@AmitKarania) July 14, 2020

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya Teams Up With Udit Narayan And Javed Ali For A Special COVID-19 Anthem

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya Shares Adorable Anniversary Wish For His Wife Sonia Kapoor; See Here

Also read | Ajay Devgn And Himesh Reshammiya's List Of Chartbusters; From 'Punjabi Mast' To 'Po Po'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.