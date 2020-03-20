After PM Modi's Address On COVID-19, Indians Google 'what Is Janta Curfew'

In a bid to prepare Indians for the upcoming challenges that nation can face in its fight to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only proposed the idea of “Janta Curfew” on March 22 but also suggested that everyone should come outside their balconies to applaud the service workers at 5pm on the same day. However, soon after PM Modi’s 30-minute address ended on March 19, Indians not only googled about ‘curfew’ or its meaning in Hindi but analytics revealed that the searches went drastically up of ‘Janta curfew’ and it started appearing in top Google searches in India.

‘Janta Curfew’

PM Modi addressed the nation on March 19 and urged Indians to practice “Janta Curfew” on March 22. While suggesting that the proposed ‘curfew’ starting from 7am to 9pm on a Sunday would prepare people of the nation for the challenges to come in the face of the pandemic. He asked all citizens to come out in the balconies, doors, of their homes and applaud the people providing essential services during this time.

However, as the coronavirus infected at least 195 people in India including foreign nationals, the request by PM Modi quickly took Twitter by storm. From celebrities to politicians, everyone pledged to keep aside their differences and practice the ‘curfew’ on March 22 and also made sure to make each other aware about not leaving their homes on that day.

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

On 22nd March 2020, let us observe a Janata Curfew and add strength to the fight against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/qOqhQaJES5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

